'We're making history': Returning seniors set high standard for Moline football

Moline High School football was a few plays away from reaching the third round of the IHSA playoffs for the first time ever — and winning 10 games for the first time since 1906 — last season.

Those in the program believe this year's team is better.

Gone is the dynamic quarterback/wide receiver duo of Alec Ponder and Matthew Bailey that shattered both individual and team offensive yardage records, but what returns is a deeper, more balanced group.

“Last year set us up for this year,” senior running back Riley Fuller said. “(Those seniors) taught us how to go about things. They taught us how we should act towards each other and what to do as a team to be successful. Now, we are taking that and getting better every day.”

The Maroons return four offensive linemen, all three-year starters, a quartet of running backs, the entire defensive line and all but one defensive back from a year ago.

That’s in addition to transfers Cooper Marsh and Hyson Bey-Buie who coach Mike Morrissey believes will make impacts on both sides of the ball.

“We have kind of joked about it because yeah, we lose some headline guys, but oh man have we brought back so many blue-collar, mentally tough and physical kids that just know how to play the game,” Morrissey said. “We may not have that big D-I guy like we had last year, but they bring a different mentality — it’s a workman’s mentality. They come here every day to improve and help the team in whatever way they can.”

One of those players is Grant Sibley.

The wide receiver turned quarterback will be under center this season, and his skill set has already made an impression during the first week of practice. He may not have the same deep ball ability as Ponder, but he brings an accurate arm and speed which permits Moline to really get creative with the playbook, according to Morrissey. Sibley will also play safety this season.

“It allows us to open up our offense a lot more,” Fuller said. “We will be able to do a lot more than we did last year with the backfield. I think it’ll make us a dangerous offense.”

The depth Moline has at its running back position is going to be its primary strength this season. Fuller ran for the second most yards (918) in the Western Big 6 Conference last season and found the end zone eight times on the ground.

“Riley’s vision, even from a young age, was just incredible and natural,” Morrissey said. “He is able to make a cut or see a hole a little bit quicker than others. And I mean, he’s fast. His skill set is dynamic and the things he’s able to do is incredible. Plus, we bring back a lot of guys.”

Throw Christian Raya, Pablo Perez, Mason Woods and Marsh in the mix and that’s five backs the Maroons feel comfortable handing the ball off to on any given play.

Raya was a two-way player last season who earned first-team All-WB6 honors at linebacker. Perez and Woods finished the season strong. Marsh transferred in from Wisconsin and has shocked his teammates with his physicality.

“Our running back room is really, really good,” Raya said. “We try to make each other better. If one of us gets a play wrong, we are always telling each other ‘Next play, next play.’ And it all started with the seniors. We have come together as a team.”

Plus, the group will have its running lanes cleared by first-team all-conference linemen Mark Runkle and Nate Parker.

"I'm very, very happy to be running behind them," Fuller said. "They've come out here and worked hard every day. That's why they're so successful. You don't start for three years without working like they do."

The offense will put up points, but the true strength of last season’s team was the defense. And not much has changed there for the Maroons.

Raya, who led the team in tackles (93, with eight TFL) returns as the signal caller. He had three sacks and an interception to aid a defense that shut out three straight opponents and held teams to just 14 points per game last season.

“Christian is just a really intelligent, tough kid,” Morrissey said. “He comes back along with some new guys we expect to step into their roles. Our defensive philosophy doesn’t change. We’ve got to be great tacklers and that’s something our coaching staff emphasizes quite a bit. We want to create turnovers.”

The Maroons have set high expectations for themselves. They expect to win in 2022, even if wins and losses aren't a topic of conversation in practice.

"There are always standards going into a new season, but we want to exceed those," Raya said. "Last year we made history, but we're making history again this year."

And there’s only one way to solidify yourselves in the history books.

“Ultimately, our program goal is to win a state championship,” Morrissey said. “That’s what it’s got to be. You can’t sell anything lower than that as far as our standards. I know our players probably have different goals set along the way for our program, but that’s the ultimate goal.”