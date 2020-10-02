West Branch rallies to knock off Durant

West Branch loaded the box with eight or nine defenders to take away DeLong.

“Our line couldn’t hold them,” Flockhart said. “They were getting through about every time. Nolan didn’t have much time to make a move and Keagen (Head) didn’t have much time to throw.”

Still, Durant had a 21-13 lead at halftime.

Flockhart hauled in three passes for 126 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He caught an under-thrown ball, brushed past a couple defenders, juked by a couple others and raced into the end zone.

This is Flockhart’s first season of playing football.

“I’m excited for him,” Diederichs said. “He’s missed a couple games, so it was good to see him bounce back now the last couple of weeks.”

Head had two rushing scores, both from a yard out.

Durant, though, was limited to two first downs in the final two quarters.

The Wildcats did have an opportunity to regain the lead after the Bears tied it at 21 in the fourth.

Faced with second and 10 at its own 30, Head threw a deep ball that was dropped. The receiver had a step on the defender.