West Carroll tabs Clark as football coach

SAVANNA, Ill. — A native of Alabama, William "Teo" Clark has spent his entire football career, as both a player and coach, on southern soil.
For his first head-coaching job, however, Clark is making the move north. He was recently tapped to succeed Matt Leitzen as coach of the West Carroll Thunder.
After spending the last seven years on the staff of Desoto Central in Southhaven, Miss., just south of Memphis, Clark is going from one Mississippi River community to another to tackle this new career challenge.
"My wife (Amanda) and I were looking online, and we noticed the position was available," he said. "I'd already been planning to return (to Desoto Central) and do everything I could to help us win there, but sometimes opportunities come when you least expect them."
For the Clarks, parents of two daughters and a son, the move will enable them to work in the same building. He will serve the West Carroll district as a driver's education instructor, with his wife joining the counseling staff.
"All the signs pointed to a tremendous opportunity for us," he said. "We applied right away, then got the call a couple of hours asking if we'd be interested in coming up and interviewing. They asked me if I wanted to do a Zoom interview, but I wanted to come up and see the town.
"My wife and I grew up in small towns in Alabama, and that's something we want our kids to experience."
In fact, the family has already made the move to Savanna and is temporarily living in a two-bedroom apartment as they wait to close on the purchase of a house which is located near the high school.
"It's been a little bit of a sacrifice," Clark said, "but we couldn't wait until mid-July to get here. We've been here the last several days, getting adjusted to Savanna. I wanted to know what to expect here."
Growing up in Double Springs, Clark headed to Tuscaloosa for college and joined the Alabama football squad as a walk-on, backing up Crimson Tide standout Brodie Croyle at quarterback in 2003 before transferring to the University of North Alabama in Florence and switching to defensive back.
Following a stint as an assistant at Cherokee (Ala.), Clark moved to Desoto Central and got plenty of experience with a big-school program, as the Jaguars compete at the 6A level in Mississippi.
At West Carroll, he inherits a Thunder club that went 5-5 last fall, finished fourth in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division with a 3-3 mark and reached the Class 2A playoffs for the third time in five years under Leitzen, who went 24-25 in that span before leaving to become head coach at his alma mater of Stockton.
"I had the opportunity to speak with coach Leitzen, and he seems like an outstanding guy," Clark said. "He really wanted to stay here, but he grew up in Stockton and had the chance to go back home. We talked about the work the community here has put in to build up the football program.
"My ambition is to continue that pattern of growth and to do all we can for the kids. Right now, dealing with (COVID-19) and us being at home, football is something we need. It provides an opportunity for some normalcy in our lives."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!