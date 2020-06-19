West Carroll tabs Clark as football coach

In fact, the family has already made the move to Savanna and is temporarily living in a two-bedroom apartment as they wait to close on the purchase of a house which is located near the high school.

"It's been a little bit of a sacrifice," Clark said, "but we couldn't wait until mid-July to get here. We've been here the last several days, getting adjusted to Savanna. I wanted to know what to expect here."

Growing up in Double Springs, Clark headed to Tuscaloosa for college and joined the Alabama football squad as a walk-on, backing up Crimson Tide standout Brodie Croyle at quarterback in 2003 before transferring to the University of North Alabama in Florence and switching to defensive back.

Following a stint as an assistant at Cherokee (Ala.), Clark moved to Desoto Central and got plenty of experience with a big-school program, as the Jaguars compete at the 6A level in Mississippi.

At West Carroll, he inherits a Thunder club that went 5-5 last fall, finished fourth in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division with a 3-3 mark and reached the Class 2A playoffs for the third time in five years under Leitzen, who went 24-25 in that span before leaving to become head coach at his alma mater of Stockton.