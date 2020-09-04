West Delaware starts fast, rolls past Clinton

CLINTON – Nate Herrig didn’t expect anything to come easily in his head coaching debut Friday for the Clinton football team.
The River Kings opened their season against a well-oiled, game-tested West Delaware team and the Hawks demonstrated why they are ranked seventh in Iowa Class 3A, turning in the third dominating effort of an unbeaten season in a 55-6 win over Clinton at Coan Field.
“They looked from the start like a team that had played a couple of games, and in our first, that’s tough,’’ Herrig said.
“We talked a lot this week about adversity and dealing with it no matter the circumstances. We challenged the guys at the half to show us what they were made of and I feel like they responded with a better second half.’’
The River Kings, who trailed 49-0 at the break, got a quick taste of what the Hawks have been dishing out all season.
Wyatt Voelker broke free for a 9-yard gain on the Hawks’ first snap of the game and West Delaware never looked back, scoring on its first seven possessions of the game.
The 6-foot, 209-pound junior rushed for all 157 of his yards on 13 first-half carries, fueling a 321-yard first half by West Delaware.
One of three Hawks to collect a pair of touchdowns, Voelker scored on carries of one and nine yards to send the Hawks on their way to a 28-0 advantage after the opening quarter.
The West Delaware lead grew to 49-0 by halftime and 55-0 when Kyle Cole rushed for his second touchdown of the game with 7 minutes, 48 seconds to play in the third.
But, Clinton answered.
Held to 12 yards of offense in the first half, the River Kings showed growth over the final two quarters.
Quarterback Jai Jensen helped Clinton manufacture a 14-play, 76-yard scoring drive in the third and fourth quarters, becoming the first team in 12 quarters this season to reach the end zone against the West Delaware defense.
Addison Binnie finished things off for the River Kings, scoring on a 16-yard carry around the left side with 8:55 remaining in the game to deny the Hawks a shutout.
By the time the River Kings sophomore reached the end zone the Hawks had outscored their opponents this season 156-0 on their way to a 3-0 start.
“We put together a good, solid drive and becoming the first team to score on a really good defense, it’s something we wanted to do. It gives us something to build on,’’ Herrig said.
West Delaware piled up 405 yards of offense, but was held to 85 yards over the final two quarters.
Clinton found itself trailing from start.
After Voelker finished off a game-opening 7-play, 71-yard drive with a one-yard score, the River Kings offense went three and out but found themselves trailing 14-0 when Logan Woellert found room to run along the right side for a 56-yard score on a punt return with 7:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Voelker scored on a nine-yard carry and Cole ran for the first of his two touchdowns on a 10-yard run before the opening quarter ended.
Quarterback Jared Voss added the exclamation point to the Hawks’ dominant first half, busting loose for a 40-yard score as time expired in the second quarter.
“They have some good skill guys who showed us what they’re capable of,’’ Herrig said.
Voss also had a hand in each of West Delaware’s other two scores in the second quarter.
The 6-2 senior quarterback who completed 6-of-8 passes all in the opening two quarters, hit Kyle Kelley for a 15-yard touchdown and scored on a one-yard keeper with 5:21 left in the half before adding to his 66-yard rushing effort with his 40-yard touchdown run.
