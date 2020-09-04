West Delaware starts fast, rolls past Clinton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON – Nate Herrig didn’t expect anything to come easily in his head coaching debut Friday for the Clinton football team.

The River Kings opened their season against a well-oiled, game-tested West Delaware team and the Hawks demonstrated why they are ranked seventh in Iowa Class 3A, turning in the third dominating effort of an unbeaten season in a 55-6 win over Clinton at Coan Field.

“They looked from the start like a team that had played a couple of games, and in our first, that’s tough,’’ Herrig said.

“We talked a lot this week about adversity and dealing with it no matter the circumstances. We challenged the guys at the half to show us what they were made of and I feel like they responded with a better second half.’’

The River Kings, who trailed 49-0 at the break, got a quick taste of what the Hawks have been dishing out all season.

Wyatt Voelker broke free for a 9-yard gain on the Hawks’ first snap of the game and West Delaware never looked back, scoring on its first seven possessions of the game.

The 6-foot, 209-pound junior rushed for all 157 of his yards on 13 first-half carries, fueling a 321-yard first half by West Delaware.