West football rolls to 4-0 record; tops Central

For the first time since new episodes of ALF were airing on television, Davenport West is 4-0 to start a football season.

The Falcons routed cross-town rival Davenport Central 42-0 on Friday night at Brady Street Stadium to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1987.

“We really deserve it,” said West quarterback Brady Hansen, who rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more. “We’ve been working our butts off in the off-season in the weight room. It all came together in the offense to work up to this moment.”

It’s been a long time coming for this West program, which won just one game last season and went 0-9 the season before that. Hansen was the Falcons’ starting signal caller during both of those seasons.

“It’s been so positive for our kids to be able to experience success after the downs they’ve experienced for a long time,” West head coach Brandon Krusey said. “They kept working hard and continuing to get after it.”

Hansen was 10-for-15 passing for 138 yards in Friday’s game, and he threw touchdown passes to Dalton Thompson and Jaden Meador. He also carried the football 12 times for 38 yards, scoring three times. After scoring his third rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, his night was done.

“Getting taken out before the game’s even over because we’re up by so much is just unbelievable,” Hansen said. “It’s better to be on that side of the football.”

West’s defense limited Central (1-3) to just 108 total yards in the shutout victory, and the Falcons got three takeaways. Jesse Slyter recovered a fumble, Hansen intercepted a pass that was tipped by teammate Elijah Sims, and Devon Sanders-Howard intercepted a pass that set up a West touchdown just before halftime.

“They’ve played really well all four weeks,” Krusey said of his team’s defense. “That’s been a staple of our team. For us to be able to rely on them, that’s been huge. If things aren’t going well (offensively), we can just put our defense on the field and pin them back.”

West’s offense consistently moved the chains on Friday night, gaining 341 yards. Tailback Tucker Avis ran for 128 yards on 17 carries, with six rushes of 10 yards or more.

The Falcons snapped a seven-game losing streak to Central, and they claimed the mythical city championship, having defeating Davenport North earlier this season.

“We’ve been at the bottom of the city for a while now,” Hansen said. “It’s just great coming out on their homecoming night and giving them a shutout.”

Now, the Falcons have their sights set on another milestone: a winning season. And they may be able to accomplish that next Thursday night when they host winless Dubuque Hempstead.

“The next one we’re chasing is getting a winning record, and I don’t think that’s been done since 1999,” Krusey said. “(This season has) been fun for the kids and fun for the parents. It’s been really neat to see.”