TIPTON, Iowa — The West Liberty football team delivered an encore Friday night.
And this time it wasn’t something many people expected.
Brodie Kilburn blocked an extra point kick in the fourth quarter and the Comets held on to defeat Tipton in the final regular-season game for the second straight year, securing another district championship with a 14-13 victory over the Tigers.
West Liberty handled Tipton in the final game last season to claim, but that was pretty much expected at the time.
This one wasn’t.
West Liberty head coach Jason Iske lost a dozen very talented seniors off an 8-4 team a year ago, and almost no one thought his team could do it again.
"At the beginning of the season, this is what we were striving for," Iske said. "This is what we wanted to do."
Quarterback Talen Dengler, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, described it as "pretty incredible."
"Nobody thought we could do this," he said. "It just shows what happens when you buy into it and work hard."
Both teams finished 6-3, 4-1 in Class 2A District 5, but West Liberty gets the automatic playoff berth by virtue of Friday’s win. Tipton was seventh in the 2A RPI starting the night and is likely to land an at-large berth.
West Liberty grabbed the upper hand in the second half after the game was tied at 7-7 at halftime.
The Comets held the ball for nearly five minutes to open the half before turning the ball over on downs at the 9-yard line. But a few plays later, Dengler picked off a Blake Wilkins pass over the middle as it sailed over the outstretched arms of a receiver. He returned it 36 yards to the 13-yard line.
Will Esmoil lost two yards on the first play before Dengler improvised and sprinted 15 yards straight up the middle to score.
"We originally called a hitch to our tight end, Kobe Simon, but I saw the safety fly over there with him," Dengler said. "Everything just opened up from there so I took off and ran."
Bryan Martinez-Zavala’s extra point kick made it 14-7 with 3 minutes, 51 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Tipton mounted a big drive of its own in the fourth quarter, however, moving 78 yards on 12 running plays, converting three times on third down. Frank Biermann charged into the end zone from seven yards out with 3:16 to go.
But Kilburn came charging off the left side to knock down Biermann’s extra point try, leaving the Comets in possession of the lead. He said he’s never even been close to blocking a kick before.
"I thought they were going to block me, but then they just let me free and I got it," Kilburn said. "It was amazing. I can’t even describe what it felt like."
Iske said he and his coaches had seen some opportunities to block kicks on film.
"But kudos to our guys for doing it," he said. "We needed something big at that point."
The Tigers got the ball back one more time with 2:09 remaining and got one first down on an 11-yard pass from Blake Wilkins to Biermann. But Wilkins threw incomplete on the next two plays, was sacked by Gavin Chown on third down, then threw one last incompletion with 1:13 to go.
All that was left was for Dengler to take a knee twice.
Tipton had gotten on the board first with a 12-play, 72-yard first-half march that also was done entirely with running plays. Austin Lenz burst the final yard into the end zone on a fourth-down play.
But West Liberty needed only three plays to even it up. Dengler hit Jahsiah Galvan-Batie with a 34-yard pass on the first play, then finished the drive with a 26-yard toss to Chown in the end zone.