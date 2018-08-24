For a pair of football teams that have not had a winning season in more than 15 years, the first game of the year can be a tone-setter, especially for two squads that were winless in their respective conferences or districts a year ago.
United Township entered Friday night’s matchup against Davenport West at Soule Bowl looking for its first win over a team outside the Chicago area since 2013. With teams from Iowa and Illinois able to play each other once again, the game provided a unique cross-river matchup for Week 1.
It was West that took advantage of that to roll to a 21-0 victory over the Panthers.
After West fumbled on its second play of the game and United Township went three-and-out, it appeared as if it could be a long night for both teams. But the Falcons (1-0) shook off the opening-drive mistake, putting together a scoring drive midway through the first quarter. Camren Carter finished it with a 1-yard plunge.
Carter ran for a first down on fourth-and-1 just a play earlier, and finished the first half with 75 yards on 12 carries.
UT (0-1) did not gain a first down until a penalty helped move the chains midway through the second quarter. West controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the first half, out-rushing UT 108 to minus-three yards before the break.
West quarterback Zach Trevino completed eight straight passes at one point in the first half, tossing just four incompletions before the break. The junior found a wide-open Payton Heath for an 11-yard score in the second quarter, and a short pass to Malick Westerfield was taken 49 yards to the house to give West a 21-0 lead at halftime.
UT strung some passes together in the second half, but penalties and an absent runninggame led to constant third-and-longs. But its defense held the Falcons scoreless in the second half.
West controlled the game with its run game, with Carter finishing the game with 118 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Trevino rushed for 84 more yards as the Falcons held UT to 29 yards rushing.
Stone was 13 for 26 with 146 yards passing. Trevino was 13 for 20 with 186 yards passing and two touchdowns.
It was the first meetings between the two schools since 1981, when West grabbed a 29-12 win.