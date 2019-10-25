Davenport West football coach Justin Peters had only three words for his team after the regular-season finale Friday night against Cedar Rapids Washington at Brady Street Stadium.
"I just told them 'I love you.' I am known for talking a lot but I told them I have three words left and that was it," Peters said.
Coaching his final game for the Falcons, Peters spent the post-game not worried about the 45-6 loss to the Warriors in Class 4A district action. Instead, he spent it hugging his seniors and taking in some final memories before he moves with his family to the Salt Lake City area.
"This class has gone through all the ups-and-downs you could possibly think of to make it to where they are now," Peters said. "So to go out and compete every game was huge. I am just really proud with how our guys finished."
Falcons senior Luke Woods Ford, who scored West's only touchdown on a 58-yard screen pass, said it is not going to be the wins and losses that he remembers most about Peters and what he did for West's program. Woods Ford said the model that Peters set, especially in tough times, is what he will take with him.
"Coach Peters, he takes a lot of crap and, for that, he is the most respected guy I have ever met," Woods Ford said. "He has taken a lot of losses and, for him, to take all that in, and take all that in like a man, I just respect him. These four years, they have been the best of my life. Football has taught me how to be a man. (Peters) is just a good man."
West finishes the season with an overall record of 3-6 and a 1-4 mark in district play. But what does not show up on the stats sheet was junior quarterback Payton Thompson trying to fight through a right ankle injury that he re-aggravated. Thompson tried to play through it in the first half, and he did pass for 123 yards before giving way to a different QB in the second half.
Or seeing senior Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston diving to try and catch a touchdown pass in the final minute of a game that was well out of hand. West senior defensive back Serveriano Armenta-Andrade made an interception late in the fourth quarter, and after going out of bounds, he handed the ball proudly to Peters who was standing nearby.
"They gave everything they had. We came into this game, knowing if we were fully healthy, we had a pretty good chance to do a fantastic job," Peters said. "But Payton goes down to make a great block and he injures his ankle again. It kind of took us out of our rhythm. He tried to play, but he just didn't have the mobility."
After five seasons, Peters said he is excited about what the future has in store for the Falcons and will obviously keep an eye on them from Utah.
"The young talent that is coming up through the feeder programs, junior high and ninth grade, is great," Peters said. "If they all stick together, they will do a fantastic job."
West was only down 7-6 in the first quarter but a couple of turnovers and short fields gave the Warriors (3-6, 2-3) the opportunities they needed. Washington quarterback Henry Clymer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Jabari Dobbs had a short TD run for the visitors and Simon Novak returned an interception 38 yards for a score for Washington. The Warriors led 31-6 at halftime.
But despite the score, the Falcons kept playing and fighting — exactly the way Peters would have wanted it.
"No matter how many losses you take, you get back up and keep fighting," Woods Ford said. "I am going to miss him."