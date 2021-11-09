Western Big 6 All-Conference football teams announced; Moline's Bailey MVP

Moline High School’s Matthew Bailey was voted by the coaches as the Western Big 6 Conference’s first football MVP, and that was just the start of his accolades.
The 6-foot-2 receiver/defensive back who helped the Maroons to an undefeated Big 6 title was also voted to the first team offense, defense and special teams. He was the only player to make three first teams. Bailey finished the season with 779 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
This is the first school year in which coaches have voted on an MVP in every sport.
Joining Bailey on the first team offense are Charles Jagusah (Alleman), Mark Runkle (Moline), Alejandro Arellano (Sterling), Nate Parker (Moline), AJ Lawrence (Sterling), Matthew Bailey (Moline), Marieon Anderson (Rock Island), Kai Rios (Rock Island), Antonio Tablante (Sterling), Riley Fuller (Moline) and Eli Reese (Rock Island).
Reese led the WB6 in passing yards (1,456) and touchdowns (18) in the regular season. Tablante led the conference with 1,065 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and Fuller was second with 918 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Earning first team defense honors were Jason Farnham Jr. (Sterling), Jagusah (Alleman), Dontrell Powers (Rock Island), Caleb Singleton (Moline), Bailey (Moline), Christian Raya (Moline), Hunter Devena (Galesburg), Cranston Wall (Moline), Gavin Grace (Moline), Anderson (Rock Island) and Tyler Bohnert (UTHS).
First team special teams members include Caroline Hazen (Moline), Bailey (Moline) and Greg Quince (Quincy).
Hazen made 38 of her 39 extra-point attempts and three of four field goals. The senior’s 47 total points were fourth most on Moline.
Second team offense included: Jace Bennett (Rock Island), Nathan VanDeWoestyne (Geneseo), Jacob Rowher (Rock Island), Demarri Johnson (Sterling), Jeremiah Morris (Galesburg), Elijah Cantu (Moline), Quince (Quincy), Carter Ryan (Sterling), Damahz Slater (UTHS), Dre Egipciaco (Galesburg), Hunter Devena (Galesburg) and Alec Ponder (Moline).
Those named to second team defense were: Ayden Kehi (Moline), Jeremiah Morris (Galesburg), Aaron Carl (Galesburg), Antwan Hawthorne (UTHS), Drew Kested (Sterling), Quince (Quincy), Jasper Ogburn (Moline), Aoci Bernard (Rock Island), Lance Wren (Sterling), Andrew Cotty (Geneseo) and Amir Lomas (Moline).
Voted to second team special teams were: Luiz Diaz (Sterling), Rios (Rock Island) and Sam Satisky (Galesburg).
There were also honorable mention teams for offense, defense and special teams. For offense: Carver Banker (Moline), Noah Wright (Galesburg), Jacob VandeWiele (UTHS), Chris Flachs (Quincy), Jason Bowker (Alleman), Colin Shults (Moline), Jaden Weinzierl (Geneseo), Shammy Gay (Quincy), Andrew Torres (Alleman), Egipciaco (Galesburg), Adon Byquist (Quincy) and Matthew Kelley (UTHS).
Honorable mention defensive members include: Connor Shipman (Geneseo), Peyton Weech (Quincy), Anthony Amezola (Sterling), Jacob Rowher (Rock Island), Tristen Charleston (UTHS), Nolan Carl (Galesburg), Damian Thomas (Galesburg), Grant Sibley (Moline), Quonterrion Brooks (Rok Island), Torres (Alleman), Jonathon Maxwell (Geneseo), Ty Douglas (Quincy), Korey Randle (UTHS) and Sawyer Mulherin (Quincy).
Rounding out the selections were Shammy Gay (Quincy) and Loren Arrington (UTHS) for special teams honorable mention.
Moline had 20 total selections, between first team, second team and honorable mention, the most in the conference. Galesburg and Rock Island both had 11.