Western Big 6 football all-conference teams announced

Moline High School football won its second straight Western Big 6 title this season, and as a result the Maroons were well represented in the all-conference teams, voted by the coaches, announced Tuesday.

Moline had seven selections between the first team offense, defense and special teams, the most of any school in the conference. Sterling and Quincy had six each, and the Golden Warriors’ senior quarterback and middle linebacker, Kael Ryan, was named league MVP.

The Maroons had three offensive selections. Senior Riley Fuller was selected to the first team offense after running for a league-high 1,417 yards and scoring 22 touchdowns in eight games. Senior linemen Carver Banker and Mark Runkle were also named to the first team after clearing the way for Fuller and company.

On defense, Moline’s Hyson Bey Buie, Christian Raya, Grant Sibley and Jasper Ogburn all were named to the first team. The Maroons haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game this season and held four of their last five opponents to 14 or less.

University of Notre Dame commit Charles Jagusah was the only Alleman first team selection. The two-way lineman earned a first team spot on both offense and defense.

Quonterrion Brooks was the only first team member for Rock Island after the senior running back racked up 1,395 yards this season. He was second to only Fuller in yards.

United Township’s Korey Randle earned a first team special teams selection for his returning ability. The junior receiver had 477 receiving yards and also started at cornerback. Randle was named to the second team offense.

Geneseo’s AJ Weller was also named as a first team special teams member after handling punting duties for the Maple Leafs this season. The junior quarterback was also named to the honorable mention on offense after throwing for 740 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Weller also ran for 575 yards in the regular season.

Locals on the second team offense include Andrew Torres (Alleman), Ian Leetch (Geneseo), Luke Johnsen (Geneseo), Jaden Weinzierl (Geneseo), Nate Parker (Moline), Joe Allen (Rock Island), Jace Bennett (Rock Island), Dante Jackson (United Township) and Randle (UT).

Second team defense members include Torres (Alleman), Will Taylor (Geneseo), Cooper Marsh (Moline), Caleb Singleton (Moline), Edmund Garcia (Rock Island), Steven Marquez (Rock Island), Cameron Figgs (Rock Island) and Jackson (UT).

Rock Island’s Amare Overton was named to second team special teams.