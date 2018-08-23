Brock is back
Quincy again is expected to contend for the Western Big Six championship, largely because of the return of superstar Jirehl Brock.
The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,588 yards and 23 touchdowns last season and is ranked as the seventh best high school back in the country by 247Sports, No. 10 by Rivals.com.
He ended a lengthy recruiting battle over the summer by making a verbal commitment to sign with Iowa State, selecting the Cyclones over Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Iowa.
"They didn't try to blow me up with flashy stuff," Brock told the Quincy Herald-Whig, explaining why he chose ISU. "I'm not going to lie. The flashy stuff is really cool, but the relationships are a big part. Even after I signed, I'm talking with (head coach Matt) Campbell and (running backs coach Nathan) Scheelhaase at least once every two days.’’
Running backs galore
While Brock is the acknowledged star of the league, almost every Western Big Six team has an established star-quality running back.
Galesburg’s Kobe Ramirez rushed for 1,279 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall and, barring injury, should make a run at several school career and single-season records.
Rock Island’s Davion Wilson rushed for 1,084 yards as a sophomore last season.
Moline’s Aboubacar Barry collected 804 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall and will be joined by transfer Harrison Bey-Buie, who rushed for 1,100 yards as a sophomore at Harvey Thornton.
Alleman’s Josh Timm and Nathan Sheets didn’t assemble huge stats last season but are expected to be highly effective carrying the ball in the Pioneers’ option attack.
Another new coach
There is a new coach at Galesburg as Michael Washabaugh takes over for Tim Dougherty, leaving Quincy’s Rick Little as the only head coach in the league who has been on the job more than three years. He is entering his 12th season with the Blue Devils.
Moline’s Mike Morrissey, Rock Island’s Ben Hammer and United Township’s Jim DuPage all are in only their second seasons and Todd Depoorter is going into his fourth year as the Pioneers' head man.
Crossing state lines
The Iowa High School Athletic Association finally is allowing schools to play out of state opponents this season, and a couple of Western Big Six teams are taking advantage of that in their non-conference scheduling.
UT will host Davenport West and Alleman will host Assumption in season openers Friday night.
"It’s going to be interesting," UT coach Jim DuPage said. "It’s kind of nice not having to go two hours for your first game of the year. I know the big basketball cross-river thing is huge, and maybe this can turn into a little something like that for us."
Upgraded facilities
More Big Six football programs are enjoying various types of facility upgrades this fall.
There is a new scoreboard at the south end of Rock Island’s Almquist Field, complete with a large video screen. It’s part of a $285,000 project.
And Alleman has a new artificial turf practice field behind the high school, courtesy of donations from the school’s alumni.
"It’s beautiful. We can finally plant and cut, be confident without there being a pothole or something like that," senior Josh Timm said.
The school previously had a less-than-ideal grass field.
"I wouldn’t even say grass," Timm added. "I’d say mud pit or something like that. It wasn’t in the best condition."
Don Doxsie