EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque has a quarterback who completes 75 percent of his passes. The Bobcats rolled up an average of about 400 yards in the first three games of the season and scored about 38 points a game.
But they also play a little bit of defense, as they showed in a showdown between two of Iowa’s top Class 3A teams Friday night.
The No. 1-ranked Bobcats kept No. 3 North Scott out of the end zone for the entire game and made enough big plays offensively to grind out a 21-3 victory over the Lancers at Buchman Field.
Calvin Harris completed 12 of 15 passes for 179 yards, including a 64-yard dagger in the fourth quarter, but it was what the Bobcats did to the North Scott offense that decided the game.
And to some extent, it was what the North Scott offense did to itself.
"We had some opportunities. We just missed on them," Lancers coach Kevin Tippet said. "They’re a good team, but we just didn’t execute."
The Lancers (3-1) actually outgained Western Dubuque in the first half, but they managed just 53 yards — only 17 rushing — after halftime.
"We just need to clean things up and we’ll be fine," said North Scott wide receiver Ty Anderson, who drew three pass interference penalties but finished with only 20 yards receiving. "This is just on us. The play calls were there. We had opportunities. The X's and O's are there. We just need to clean things up."
Western Dubuque (4-0), last year’s state runner-up, scored the only points of the first half on an 11-play, 71-yard drive that began with a 26-yard pass from Harris to Will Burds. Harris scored the touchdown on a 3-yard run with 2 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter.
North Scott held the ball for about the last five minutes of the first half, a sequence that included a 23-yard run by Carter Markham on a fourth-and-15 fake punt, but the Lancers couldn’t get any points out of that march, turning it over on downs 17 yards short of the goal line.
They launched another drive to get a 31-yard field goal by Ethan Fairfield to open the second half but did almost nothing after that. They netted only 16 yards the rest of the night.
Another 26-yard Harris-to-Burds hookup led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Ben Bryant in the third quarter.
With 7:35 remaining in the game, Harris delivered the crusher, hitting Burds for 64 yards up the right sideline to make it 21-3.
North Scott did not turn the ball over, but it had six untimely penalties and several missteps that kept it from mounting a sustained attack.
"We just need to be more consistent," senior running back Quentin Allison said. "We just shot ourselves in the foot so many times.
"Against a team like this, you need to be precise on every play and we weren’t. I know we have the dudes to do it. We just need to be more consistent."
Tippet said Western Dubuque didn’t do anything to surprise his team.
"They’re a good team and they run their system," he said. “They’re well-coached and they made a few adjustments but they didn’t throw anything at us that we didn’t expect."