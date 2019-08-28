Annawan-Wethersfield Titans
2018 record: 6-4, 6-1 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Logan Willits (first season)
Impact players: Isaac Shaw, WR/DB, sr.; Coltin Quagliano, QB/DB, jr.; Drake VanHyfte, OL/DL, sr.
Fresh faces: Kaynen Bond, jr.; Mitch Lambert, OL/LB, jr.
Quick fact: Willits replaces Brandon Johnston, who was 85-27 in 10 seasons with the Titans.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Illini West; Sept. 6 — Farmington; 13 — at Monmouth United; 20 — Mercer County; 27 — Princeville; Oct. 4 — at Ridgewood; 11 — at Mid-County; 18 — at West Central; 25 — Stark County
Erie-Prophetstown Panthers
2018 record: 1-8, 1-5 Three Rivers Mississippi
Head coach: Jesse Abbott (second season)
Impact players: Brady Ballard, OL/DL, sr.; Ross Purvis, RB/DB, sr.; Carson Wiebenga, RB/WR/DB, sr.
Fresh faces: Levi Cole, WR/LB, sr.; Hunter Oleson, RB/LB, sr.; Max Jones, OL/DL, sr.
Quick fact: The Panthers have three seniors who didn't play last year that will step in and likely be two-way starters this season.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — Bureau Valley; Sept. 6 — at Riverdale; 14 — at Sherrard; 20 — vs. Hall; 27 — at Kewanee; Oct. 4 — Monmouth-Roseville; 11 — vs. Morrison; 18 — at St. Bede; 25 — Princeton
Fulton Steamers
2018 record: 5-5, 4-2 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Patrick Lower (13th season)
Impact players: Nate Portz, OL/DL, jr.; Ethan Rash, RB/LB, jr.; Trae VanZuiden, OL/DL, sr.
Fresh faces: Connor Barnett, QB/DB, jr.; Jake North, OL/DL, jr.; Brock Mason, WR/DB, so.
Quick fact: The Steamers have qualified for the playoffs the last three years, their longest continuous stretch since an eight-year run from 1996-2003.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Princeton; Sept. 6 — St. Bede; 13 — Bureau Valley; 20 — at Morrison; 27 — Rockridge; Oct. 4 — at Orion; 11 — Riverdale; 18 — at Hall; 26 — at Sterling Newman (noon)
Kewanee Boilermakers
2018 record: 2-7, 1-5 Three Rivers Mississippi
Head coach: Brad Swanson (first season)
Impact players: Xavier Crowe, OL/LB, sr.; Josh Nimrick, RB, so.; Kavon Russell, WR/QB, sr.
Fresh faces: Will Bruno, QB, so.; James Conner, OL/DL, so.; Niko Powe, TE/LB, so.
Quick fact: Swanson takes over after coaching Galesburg's softball team to its first regional title since 1984.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — Riverdale; Sept. 6 — at Orion; 13 — Sterling Newman; 20 — at Monmouth-Roseville; 27 — Erie-Prophetstown; Oct. 4 — at St. Bede; 11 — Princeton; 18 — at Sherrard; 26 — Hall
Mercer County Golden Eagles
2018 record: 5-5, 4-3 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Andrew Hofer (fourth season)
Impact players: Trevor Dillavou, RB/LB, sr.; Trey Essig, WR/DB, sr.; Seth Speaker, QB/DB, sr.
Fresh faces: Cody Higgins, TE/DE, sr.; Evan Ott WR/DB, sr.; Pat Wessels, WR/DB, sr.
Quick fact: Speaker takes over at quarterback after last year's starter transferred to Monmouth-Roseville.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Knoxville; Sept. 6 — Elmwood-Brimfield; 13 — Stark County; 20 — at Annawan-Wethersfield; 27 — at Ridgewood; Oct. 4 — West Central; 11 — vs. Monmouth United; 18 — vs. Princeville; 25 — at Mid-County
Mid-County Cougars
2018 record: 6-4, 5-2 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Grant Gullstrand (first season)
Impact players: Wyatt Dillon, OL/DL, sr.; Dane Libby, OL, sr.; Harrison Wight, RB, sr.
Fresh faces: Josh Dunn, TE, so.; Matthew Hampton, OL, sr.
Quick fact: Gullstrand returns to coach his alma mater after earning all-conference honors as a lineman before graduating from ROWVA in 2011.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Elmwood-Brimfield; Sept. 6 — Peoria Heights; 13 — at Ridgewood; 20 — West Central; 27 — Monmouth United; Oct. 4 — at Princeville; 11 — Annawan-Wethersfield; 18 — at Stark County; 25 — Mercer County
Morrison Mustangs
2018 record: 2-7, 0-6 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Ryan Oetting (second season)
Impact players: Nick Allen, RB/DB, sr.; Keegan Anderson, RB/LB, sr.; Riley Wilkins, RB/DL, sr.
Fresh faces: Nate Helms, QB, jr.; Kolten Sage, TE, sr.; Thomas Schlafer, OL/DL, so.
Quick fact: Four members of the Mustangs 3,200-meter relay state championship track team are on the football team.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at St. Bede; Sept. 6 — Sherrard; 13 — at Riverdale; 20 — Fulton; 28 — at Sterling Newman; Oct. 4 — Bureau Valley; 11 — at Erie-Prophetstown; 18 — at Rockridge; 25 — Orion
Orion Chargers
2018 record: 11-1, 6-0 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Chip Filler (11th season)
Impact players: Ben Dunlap, OL, sr.; Kobe Lieving, RB/LB, sr.; Coby Schultz, RB/DB, jr.
Fresh faces: Jayson Johnson, OL/DL, jr.; Ryan Jungwirth, QB/DB, sr.; Zach Riddell, OL/DL, jr.
Quick fact: Orion has qualified for the playoffs in eight of the 10 seasons under Filler.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Monmouth-Roseville; Sept. 6 — Kewanee; 13 — Rockridge; 20 — at Princeton; 27 — at Riverdale; Oct. 4 — Fulton; 12 — at Sterling Newman; 18 — Bureau Valley; 25 — at Morrison
Ridgewood Spartans
2018 record: 5-4, 3-4 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Bruce Redding (second season)
Impact players: Weston Brown, DB, sr.; Cade Franks, RB/LB, sr.; Logan Nodine, QB/DB, sr.
Fresh faces: Lucas Althaus, TE/DE, jr.; Jarrett Lund, OL/LB, jr.
Quick fact: After going 0-9 in 2017, the Spartans put together their first winning season since the co-op began in 2010.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Peoria Heights; Sept. 6 — Bushnell-West Prairie; 13 — Mid-County; 20 — Stark County (neutral site); 27 — Mercer County; Oct. 4 — Annawan-Wethersfield; 11 — at West Central; 18 — Monmouth United; 25 — at Princeville
Riverdale Rams
2018 record: 2-7, 1-5 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Guy Dierikx (fourth season)
Impact players: Owen Beckett, OL/DL, sr.; Bryan Caves, TE/LB, jr. Devin Gephart, RB/LB, sr.
Fresh faces: David Arney, RB/DB, jr.; Dalton Cathcart, RB/LB, jr.; Bryce Ditto, QB/DB, jr.
Quick fact: Caves was an all-conference selection a season ago for the Rams.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Kewanee; Sept. 6 — Erie-Prophetstown; 13 — Morrison; 20 — at Rockridge; 27 — Orion; Oct. 4 — at Sherrard; 11 — at Fulton; 18 — Sterling Newman; 25 — at Bureau Valley
Rockridge Rockets
2018 record: 7-4, 3-3 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Steve Disler (first season)
Impact players: Tommy Fratzke, DB, sr.; Ryan Parchert, OL/DL, jr.; Niko Zarlatanes, RB/LB, sr.
Fresh faces: Peyton Dye, WR/DB, jr.; Connor Shaffer, OL/DL, jr.
Quick fact: Disler takes over for Sam Graves, who was 48-18 and made the playoffs in six seasons.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — at Sherrard; Sept. 6 — Monmouth-Roseville; 13 — at Orion; 20 — Riverdale; 27 — at Fulton; Oct. 4 — Sterling Newman; 11 — at Bureau Valley; 18 — Morrison; 25 — at St. Bede
Sherrard Tigers
2018 record: 2-7, 2-4 Three Rivers Mississippi
Head coach: Scott Monson (third season)
Impact players: Bryce Davis, WR/DB, sr.; Caleb McWhorter, RB/LB, sr.; Kyle Yeater, QB, sr.
Fresh faces: Corbin Crippen, WR/DB, jr.; Will Epperly, OL/DL, jr.
Quick fact: After losing his first 14 games as head coach, Monson directed the Tigers to a 2-2 finish last season.
Schedule:
Aug 30 — Rockridge; Sept. 6 — at Morrison; 14 — Erie-Prophetstown; 21 — at St. Bede; 27 — Princeton; Oct. 4 — Riverdale; 11 — at Hall; 18 — Kewanee; 25 — at Monmouth-Roseville
West Carroll Thunder
2018 record: 3-6, 2-6 Northwest Upstate Illini Northwest
Head coach: Matthew Leitzen (fifth season)
Impact players: Zach King, OL/LB, sr.; Michael Popkin, WR/DE, sr.; Derek Tracy, QB/FS, sr.
Fresh faces: Devin Davis, RB/LB, jr.; Alex Mull, OL/DL, jr.
Quick fact: Leitzen has taken the Thunder to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons after the program missed the postseason for seven straight years.
Schedule:
Aug. 30 — at Galena; Sept. 6 — Dakota; 13 — Eastland-Pearl City; 20 — at Amboy-LaMoille; 27 — Ashton-Franklin Center; Oct. 4 — at Forreston; 11 — Milledgeville; 18 — at Durand-Pecatonica; 25 — at Aquin