Annawan-Wethersfield Titans
2017 record: 9-2, 7-0 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Brandon Johnston (10th season)
Impact players: Tyler Nichols, TE/DL, 5-11, 190, sr.; Bryan Ponce, RB/DB/P, 5-8, 165, sr.; Zac VanOpdorp, QB/DB, 5-11, 170, sr.
Fresh faces: Coltin Quagliano, QB/DB, 5-10, 155, so.' Drake VanHyfte, OL/DL, 6-3, 215, jr.
Quick fact: The Titans have made the playoffs in 11 straight seasons, their longest stretch in program history.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Illini West
Aug. 31 — at Farmington
Sept. 7 — Monmouth United
Sept. 14 — at Mercer County
Sept. 21 — at Princeville
Sept. 28 — Ridgewood
Oct. 5 — Mid-County
Oct. 12 — West Central
Oct 19 — at Stark County
Erie-Prophetstown Panthers
2017 record: 1-8, 1-5 Three Rivers Mississippi
Head coach: Jesse Abbott (first season)
Impact players: Travis Coleman, OL/LB, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jacob Ryan, QB/DB, 6-1, 170, sr.; Ross Purvis, RB/DB, 5-9, 180, jr.
Fresh faces: Brady Ballard, OL/DL, 5-9, 210, jr.; Mack Foy, OL/LB, 5-11, 200, jr.
Quick fact: The Panthers are looking to avoid back-to-back 1-8 seasons for the first time since 2006-08 when the team went 3-24 in a three-year stretch.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Bureau Valley
Aug. 31 — Rockridge
Sept. 7 — at Monmouth-Roseville
Sept. 14 — at St. Bede
Sept. 21 — Kewanee
Sept. 28 — Princeton
Oct. 5 — at Sherrard
Oct. 12 — at Hall
Oct 19 — Fulton
Fulton Steamers
2017 record: 7-4, 3-3 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Patrick Lower (12th season)
Impact players: Nick McQuistion, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, sr.; Eli Pannell, OL/DL, 6-0, 200, sr.; Kyle Schipper, WR/LB, 6-2, 170, sr.
Fresh faces: Ethan Rash, RB/LB, 5-6, 180, so.; Trae VanZuiden, OL/DL, 6-3, 240, jr.
Quick fact: The Steamers have had just four coaches since 1968 and each head coach had previously served on the coaching staff of their predecessor.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — St. Bede
Aug. 31 — at Monmouth-Roseville
Sept. 7 — Bureau Valley
Sept. 14 — at Rockridge
Sept. 21 — Morrison
Sept. 28 — at Orion
Oct. 5 — Riverdale (neutral site)
Oct. 12 — Sterling Newman
Oct 19 — at Erie-Prophetstown
Geneseo Maple Leafs
2017 record: 5-5, 2-2 Northern Illinois Big 12 West
Head coach: Larry Johnsen, Jr. (15th season)
Impact players: Jaren Brucher, QB/DB, 6-0, 160, sr.; Zac Olson, RB/DB, 5-9, 165, sr.; Jacob Winslow, OL/DL, 6-3, 210, sr.
Fresh faces: Kyle Hofer RB/DB, 5-10, 160, jr.; Augie Schmitt SE/DB, 5-8, 145, sr.
Quick fact: The Maple Leafs have 666 all-time wins, ninth in Illinois history. They'll move to the Western Big Six Conference next season.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Moline
Aug. 31 — at Galesburg
Sept. 7 — at Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 14 — at Rochelle
Sept. 21 — Sterling
Sept. 28 — LaSalle-Peru
Oct. 5 — at Ottawa
Oct. 12 — Sycamore
Oct 19 — at DeKalb
Kewanee Boilermakers
2017 record: 6-4, 5-1 Three Rivers Mississippi
Head coach: Tyler Nichols (sixth season)
Impact players: Kavon Russell, QB/DB, jr.; Michael Silvaggio OL, sr.; George Ullinskey, OL/DL, sr.
Fresh faces: Xavier Crowe, LB, jr.; Tristan Parks, RB/DB, jr.
Quick fact: Nichols has gone 6-4 in three of his first five seasons as head coach.
Schedule:
Aug 25 — at Sterling Newman
Aug. 31 — Riverdale
Sept. 7 — at Morrison
Sept. 14 — Hall
Sept. 21 — at Erie-Prophetstown
Sept. 28 — Sherrard
Oct. 5 — Princeton
Oct. 12 — at St. Bede
Oct 19 — Monmouth-Roseville
Mercer County Golden Eagles
2017 record: 5-5, 5-2 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Andrew Hofer (third season)
Impact players: Rashaun King, QB, jr.; Alec Lilly, OL, sr.; Evan Terrill, RB/LB, sr.
Fresh faces: Dequan Huntley, RB/DB, so.; Caden Miller, TE/LB, so.
Quick fact: The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs every year since Mercer County was formed in 2009. The Aledo-Joy area has had playoff football every year since 1995, the longest streak in the area.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Knoxville
Aug. 31 — at Elmwood-Brimfield
Sept. 7 — at Stark County
Sept. 14 — Annawan-Wethersfield
Sept. 21 — Cambridge
Sept. 28 — at West Central
Oct. 5 — at Monmouth United
Oct. 12 — at Princeville
Oct 19 — Mid-County
Mid-County Cougars
2017 record: 4-5, 3-4 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Gary Denhart (fourth season)
Impact players: Remi Bell, OL, sr.; Tucker Sams, WR, sr.; Jacob Varner, QB, sr.
Fresh faces: Payton Haynes, LB, sr.
Quick fact: Under Denhart, Mid-County has found some stability as he's the first coach to enter his fourth season in the program since Dale Grawe, who coached from 1980-2004.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Elmwood-Brimfield
Aug. 31 — Peoria Heights
Sept. 7 — Ridgewood
Sept. 14 — at West Central
Sept. 21 — at Monmouth United
Sept. 28 — Princeville
Oct. 5 — at Annawan-Wethersfield
Oct. 12 — Stark County
Oct 19 — at Mercer County
Morrison Mustangs
2017 record: 4-5, 1-5 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Ryan Oetting (first season)
Impact players: Brevin Pruse, LB, sr.; Jacob Schlegel, QB, sr.; Riley Wilkens, DL, jr.
Fresh faces: Keegan Anderson, RB, jr.; Nathan Mickley, LB, jr.
Quick fact: Oetting takes over the Mustangs from Cory Bielema, who went 64-42 and won two state titles in 10 seasons.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Sherrard
Aug. 31 — Hall
Sept. 7 — Kewanee
Sept. 15 — at Sterling Newman
Sept. 21 — at Fulton
Sept. 28 — Riverdale
Oct. 5 — Orion
Oct. 12 — at Rockridge
Oct 19 — at Bureau Valley
Orion Chargers
2017 record: 9-3, 4-2 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Chip Filler (10th season)
Impact players: Logan Lee, TE/DE, sr.; Dawson Schulenberg, QB, sr.; Seth West, RB/DB, sr.
Fresh faces: Coby Schultz, WR/LB, so.; Christian Williams, RB/DB, sr.
Quick fact: The Chargers return a 1,000-yard rusher in West, a 1,000-yard passer in Schulenberg and Lee, who caught 30 passes for 500 yards and seven scores.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Hall
Aug. 31 — Sherrard
Sept. 8 — at Sterling Newman
Sept. 14 — Riverdale
Sept. 21 — at Princeton
Sept. 28 — Fulton
Oct. 5 — at Morrison
Oct. 12 — Bureau Valley
Oct 19 — Rockridge
Ridgewood Spartans
2017 record: 0-9, 0-7 Lincoln Trail
Head coach: Bruce Redding (first season)
Impact players: Cole Franks, QB, sr.; Drake McDonough, RB, sr.
Fresh faces: Josh Stinson, OL/DL, sr.
Quick fact: The Spartans are coming off their first winless season since 1969.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Peoria Heights
Aug. 31 — at Bushnell-West Prairie
Sept. 7 — at Mid-County
Sept. 15 — Stark County
Sept. 21 — at Mercer County
Sept. 28 — at Annawan-Wethersfield
Oct. 5 — West Central
Oct. 12 — at Monmouth United
Oct 19 — Princeville
Riverdale Rams
2017 record: 3-6, 1-5 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Guy Dierikx (third season)
Impact players: Dan Benoit, OL/DL, sr.; Clay Brinkmeier, LB, sr.; Kale VenHuizen, QB/DB, sr.;
Fresh faces: Bryan Caves, TE/LB, so.; Denzell Smith, RB/DB, sr.
Quick fact: Dierikx snapped a 20-game losing streak in his first year with the Rams and improved their win total in his second season.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Princeton
Aug. 31 — at Kewanee
Sept. 7 — Rockridge
Sept. 14 — at Orion
Sept. 21 — Bureau Valley
Sept. 28 — at Morrison
Oct. 5 — Fulton (neutral site)
Oct. 12 — Sherrard
Oct 19 — at Sterling Newman
Rockridge Rockets
2017 record: 8-2, 5-1 Three Rivers Rock
Head coach: Sam Graves (sixth season)
Impact players: Riley Fetterer, QB/DB, sr.; Cameron Gerischer, OL/DL, sr.; Reed Nelsen, WR/DB, sr.
Fresh faces: Ryan Parchert, OL/DL, so.; Thomas Rollason, RB, sr.
Quick fact: The Rockets are 41-14 and have won at least six games in every season under Graves.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Monmouth-Roseville
Aug. 31 — at Erie-Prophetstown
Sept. 7 — at Riverdale
Sept. 14 — Fulton
Sept. 21 — Sterling Newman
Sept. 29 — at St. Bede
Oct. 5 — Bureau Valley
Oct. 12 — Morrison
Oct 19 — at Orion
Sherrard Tigers
2017 record: 0-9, 0-6 Three Rivers Mississippi
Head coach: Scott Monson (second season)
Impact players: Grant Gagliardo, OL, sr.; Ryan Hoexter, OL, sr.; Sam Kissner, RB, sr.
Fresh faces: Caleb McWhorter, RB, jr.; Kyle Yeater, QB, jr.
Quick fact: Michael O'Brien, a former all-state fullback for Aledo, is on the Tigers' staff.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Morrison
Aug. 31 — at Orion
Sept. 7 — St. Bede
Sept. 14 — at Princeton
Sept. 21 — Monmouth-Roseville
Sept. 28 — at Kewanee
Oct. 5 — Erie-Prophetstown
Oct. 12 — at Riverdale
Oct 19 — at Hall
West Carroll Thunder
2017 record: 7-4, 5-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Northwest
Head coach: Matthew Leitzen (fourth season)
Impact players: Grant Mangler, TE/DE, 6-1, 185, sr.; Kody Scheider, OL/LB, 5-11, 195, sr.; Chance Williams, RB/DB, 5-11, 175, sr.
Fresh faces: Timothy Fosdick, RB/DB, 5-7, 170, sr.; Alec Tipton, OL/DL, 6-2, 240, sr.
Quick fact: The Thunder have made the playoffs in two of Leitzen's first three seasons, winning seven games for the first time since 1989, when the program was known as Savanna.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Lena-Winslow
Aug. 31 — at Pecatonica
Sept. 7 — Amboy-LaMoille
Sept. 14 — Stockton
Sept. 21 — at Galena
Sept. 28 — Dakota
Oct. 5 — Eastland-Pearl City
Oct. 12 — at Forreston
Oct 19 — at East Dubuque