Try 1 month for 99¢

Annawan-Wethersfield Titans

2017 record: 9-2, 7-0 Lincoln Trail

Head coach: Brandon Johnston (10th season)

Impact players: Tyler Nichols, TE/DL, 5-11, 190, sr.; Bryan Ponce, RB/DB/P, 5-8, 165, sr.; Zac VanOpdorp, QB/DB, 5-11, 170, sr.

Fresh faces: Coltin Quagliano, QB/DB, 5-10, 155, so.' Drake VanHyfte, OL/DL, 6-3, 215, jr.

Quick fact: The Titans have made the playoffs in 11 straight seasons, their longest stretch in program history.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Illini West

Aug. 31 — at Farmington

Sept. 7 — Monmouth United

Sept. 14 — at Mercer County

Sept. 21 — at Princeville

Sept. 28 — Ridgewood

Oct. 5 — Mid-County

Oct. 12 — West Central

Oct 19 — at Stark County

Erie-Prophetstown Panthers

2017 record: 1-8, 1-5 Three Rivers Mississippi

Head coach: Jesse Abbott (first season)

Impact players: Travis Coleman, OL/LB, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jacob Ryan, QB/DB, 6-1, 170, sr.; Ross Purvis, RB/DB, 5-9, 180, jr.

Fresh faces: Brady Ballard, OL/DL, 5-9, 210, jr.; Mack Foy, OL/LB, 5-11, 200, jr.

Quick fact: The Panthers are looking to avoid back-to-back 1-8 seasons for the first time since 2006-08 when the team went 3-24 in a three-year stretch.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Bureau Valley

Aug. 31 — Rockridge

Sept. 7 — at Monmouth-Roseville

Sept. 14 — at St. Bede

Sept. 21 — Kewanee

Sept. 28 — Princeton

Oct. 5 — at Sherrard

Oct. 12 — at Hall

Oct 19 — Fulton

Fulton Steamers

2017 record: 7-4, 3-3 Three Rivers Rock

Head coach: Patrick Lower (12th season)

Impact players: Nick McQuistion, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, sr.; Eli Pannell, OL/DL, 6-0, 200, sr.; Kyle Schipper, WR/LB, 6-2, 170, sr.

Fresh faces: Ethan Rash, RB/LB, 5-6, 180, so.; Trae VanZuiden, OL/DL, 6-3, 240, jr.

Quick fact: The Steamers have had just four coaches since 1968 and each head coach had previously served on the coaching staff of their predecessor.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — St. Bede

Aug. 31 — at Monmouth-Roseville

Sept. 7 — Bureau Valley

Sept. 14 — at Rockridge

Sept. 21 — Morrison

Sept. 28 — at Orion

Oct. 5 — Riverdale (neutral site)

Oct. 12 — Sterling Newman

Oct 19 — at Erie-Prophetstown

Geneseo Maple Leafs

2017 record: 5-5, 2-2 Northern Illinois Big 12 West

Head coach: Larry Johnsen, Jr. (15th season)

Impact players: Jaren Brucher, QB/DB, 6-0, 160, sr.; Zac Olson, RB/DB, 5-9, 165, sr.; Jacob Winslow, OL/DL, 6-3, 210, sr.

Fresh faces: Kyle Hofer RB/DB, 5-10, 160, jr.; Augie Schmitt SE/DB, 5-8, 145, sr.

Quick fact: The Maple Leafs have 666 all-time wins, ninth in Illinois history. They'll move to the Western Big Six Conference next season.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Moline

Aug. 31 — at Galesburg

Sept. 7 — at Quincy Notre Dame

Sept. 14 — at Rochelle

Sept. 21 — Sterling

Sept. 28 — LaSalle-Peru

Oct. 5 — at Ottawa

Oct. 12 — Sycamore

Oct 19 — at DeKalb

Kewanee Boilermakers

2017 record: 6-4, 5-1 Three Rivers Mississippi

Head coach: Tyler Nichols (sixth season)

Impact players: Kavon Russell, QB/DB, jr.; Michael Silvaggio OL, sr.; George Ullinskey, OL/DL, sr.

Fresh faces: Xavier Crowe, LB, jr.; Tristan Parks, RB/DB, jr.

Quick fact: Nichols has gone 6-4 in three of his first five seasons as head coach.

Schedule:

Aug 25 — at Sterling Newman

Aug. 31 — Riverdale

Sept. 7 — at Morrison

Sept. 14 — Hall

Sept. 21 — at Erie-Prophetstown

Sept. 28 — Sherrard

Oct. 5 — Princeton

Oct. 12 — at St. Bede

Oct 19 — Monmouth-Roseville

Mercer County Golden Eagles

2017 record: 5-5, 5-2 Lincoln Trail

Head coach: Andrew Hofer (third season)

Impact players: Rashaun King, QB, jr.; Alec Lilly, OL, sr.; Evan Terrill, RB/LB, sr.

Fresh faces: Dequan Huntley, RB/DB, so.; Caden Miller, TE/LB, so.

Quick fact: The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs every year since Mercer County was formed in 2009. The Aledo-Joy area has had playoff football every year since 1995, the longest streak in the area.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Knoxville

Aug. 31 — at Elmwood-Brimfield

Sept. 7 — at Stark County

Sept. 14 — Annawan-Wethersfield

Sept. 21 — Cambridge

Sept. 28 — at West Central

Oct. 5 — at Monmouth United

Oct. 12 — at Princeville

Oct 19 — Mid-County

Mid-County Cougars

2017 record: 4-5, 3-4 Lincoln Trail

Head coach: Gary Denhart (fourth season)

Impact players: Remi Bell, OL, sr.; Tucker Sams, WR, sr.; Jacob Varner, QB, sr.

Fresh faces: Payton Haynes, LB, sr.

Quick fact: Under Denhart, Mid-County has found some stability as he's the first coach to enter his fourth season in the program since Dale Grawe, who coached from 1980-2004.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Elmwood-Brimfield

Aug. 31 — Peoria Heights

Sept. 7 — Ridgewood

Sept. 14 — at West Central

Sept. 21 — at Monmouth United

Sept. 28 — Princeville

Oct. 5 — at Annawan-Wethersfield

Oct. 12 — Stark County

Oct 19 — at Mercer County

Morrison Mustangs

2017 record: 4-5, 1-5 Three Rivers Rock

Head coach: Ryan Oetting (first season)

Impact players: Brevin Pruse, LB, sr.; Jacob Schlegel, QB, sr.; Riley Wilkens, DL, jr.

Fresh faces: Keegan Anderson, RB, jr.; Nathan Mickley, LB, jr.

Quick fact: Oetting takes over the Mustangs from Cory Bielema, who went 64-42 and won two state titles in 10 seasons.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Sherrard

Aug. 31 — Hall

Sept. 7 — Kewanee

Sept. 15 — at Sterling Newman

Sept. 21 — at Fulton

Sept. 28 — Riverdale

Oct. 5 — Orion

Oct. 12 — at Rockridge

Oct 19 — at Bureau Valley

Orion Chargers

2017 record: 9-3, 4-2 Three Rivers Rock

Head coach: Chip Filler (10th season)

Impact players: Logan Lee, TE/DE, sr.; Dawson Schulenberg, QB, sr.; Seth West, RB/DB, sr.

Fresh faces: Coby Schultz, WR/LB, so.; Christian Williams, RB/DB, sr.

Quick fact: The Chargers return a 1,000-yard rusher in West, a 1,000-yard passer in Schulenberg and Lee, who caught 30 passes for 500 yards and seven scores.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Hall

Aug. 31 — Sherrard

Sept. 8 — at Sterling Newman

Sept. 14 — Riverdale

Sept. 21 — at Princeton

Sept. 28 — Fulton

Oct. 5 — at Morrison

Oct. 12 — Bureau Valley

Oct 19 — Rockridge

Ridgewood Spartans

2017 record: 0-9, 0-7 Lincoln Trail

Head coach: Bruce Redding (first season)

Impact players: Cole Franks, QB, sr.; Drake McDonough, RB, sr.

Fresh faces: Josh Stinson, OL/DL, sr.

Quick fact: The Spartans are coming off their first winless season since 1969.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Peoria Heights

Aug. 31 — at Bushnell-West Prairie

Sept. 7 — at Mid-County

Sept. 15 — Stark County

Sept. 21 — at Mercer County

Sept. 28 — at Annawan-Wethersfield

Oct. 5 — West Central

Oct. 12 — at Monmouth United

Oct 19 — Princeville

Riverdale Rams

2017 record: 3-6, 1-5 Three Rivers Rock

Head coach: Guy Dierikx (third season)

Impact players: Dan Benoit, OL/DL, sr.; Clay Brinkmeier, LB, sr.; Kale VenHuizen, QB/DB, sr.; 

Fresh faces: Bryan Caves, TE/LB, so.; Denzell Smith, RB/DB, sr.

Quick fact: Dierikx snapped a 20-game losing streak in his first year with the Rams and improved their win total in his second season.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Princeton

Aug. 31 — at Kewanee

Sept. 7 — Rockridge

Sept. 14 — at Orion

Sept. 21 — Bureau Valley

Sept. 28 — at Morrison

Oct. 5 — Fulton (neutral site)

Oct. 12 — Sherrard

Oct 19 — at Sterling Newman

Rockridge Rockets

2017 record: 8-2, 5-1 Three Rivers Rock

Head coach: Sam Graves (sixth season)

Impact players: Riley Fetterer, QB/DB, sr.; Cameron Gerischer, OL/DL, sr.; Reed Nelsen, WR/DB, sr.

Fresh faces: Ryan Parchert, OL/DL, so.; Thomas Rollason, RB, sr.

Quick fact: The Rockets are 41-14 and have won at least six games in every season under Graves.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Monmouth-Roseville

Aug. 31 — at Erie-Prophetstown

Sept. 7 — at Riverdale

Sept. 14 — Fulton

Sept. 21 — Sterling Newman

Sept. 29 — at St. Bede

Oct. 5 — Bureau Valley

Oct. 12 — Morrison

Oct 19 — at Orion

Sherrard Tigers

2017 record: 0-9, 0-6 Three Rivers Mississippi

Head coach: Scott Monson (second season)

Impact players: Grant Gagliardo, OL, sr.; Ryan Hoexter, OL, sr.; Sam Kissner, RB, sr.

Fresh faces: Caleb McWhorter, RB, jr.; Kyle Yeater, QB, jr.

Quick fact: Michael O'Brien, a former all-state fullback for Aledo, is on the Tigers' staff.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Morrison

Aug. 31 — at Orion

Sept. 7 — St. Bede

Sept. 14 — at Princeton

Sept. 21 — Monmouth-Roseville

Sept. 28 — at Kewanee

Oct. 5 — Erie-Prophetstown

Oct. 12 — at Riverdale

Oct 19 — at Hall

West Carroll Thunder

2017 record: 7-4, 5-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Northwest

Head coach: Matthew Leitzen (fourth season)

Impact players: Grant Mangler, TE/DE, 6-1, 185, sr.; Kody Scheider, OL/LB, 5-11, 195, sr.; Chance Williams, RB/DB, 5-11, 175, sr.

Fresh faces: Timothy Fosdick, RB/DB, 5-7, 170, sr.; Alec Tipton, OL/DL, 6-2, 240, sr.

Quick fact: The Thunder have made the playoffs in two of Leitzen's first three seasons, winning seven games for the first time since 1989, when the program was known as Savanna.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Lena-Winslow

Aug. 31 — at Pecatonica

Sept. 7 — Amboy-LaMoille

Sept. 14 — Stockton

Sept. 21 — at Galena

Sept. 28 — Dakota

Oct. 5 — Eastland-Pearl City

Oct. 12 — at Forreston

Oct 19 — at East Dubuque

0
0
0
0
0

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times