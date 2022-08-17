What the coaches had to say at the Western Big 6 football banquet

The Western Big 6 Conference football kickoff banquet returned Wednesday with jokes, a crowded room, and of course, football talk.

Six coaches from the eight WB6 schools made their way to the Quad-City Botanical Center to talk about their teams ahead of the 2022 season.

Here’s what each coach had to say before kickoff next Friday.

United Township

UT coach Nick Welch had one rule for his players if they wanted to suit up Week 1: You have to complete five hours of community service.

“I’m glad to say every kid has completed those five hours,” Welch said. “We have already seen the positivity of that within our community.”

That type of drive and discipline that Welch has instilled in his program has jumped the total number of kids in his program from around 80 to 120.

“We are excited about that (high enrollment),” Welch said. “It says a lot about the status of the program and where it is headed."

While Welch was reminded by his peers that UT hasn’t been able to crack the playoffs since 2001, he said he was proud of the group for playing meaningful Week 8 and 9 games for the first time since that year.

Since then, the team has only been more focused.

“We came up short (Week’s 8 and 9), but I’m proud of the fight and effort,” Welch said. “Since then, it’s only gotten better."

“It was our best offseason yet and it wasn’t even close. 90 of our returners had 90% attendance or better. We lift at 6 a.m. and we had 12 kids who didn’t miss a single workout. We did the math and it was 84 workouts. We are really proud of them for that.”

Junior quarterback Matthew Kelley will be a major piece for the Panthers who are trying to snap that playoff drought.

UT begins its season on the road at LaSalle-Peru.

Alleman

While the plan was to originally have a freshman/sophomore team alongside a varsity squad, Fritz Dieudonne said Wednesday that it won’t be possible in regard to the players’ safety.

It’s no secret Alleman has had its fair share of transfers, but Dieudonne laid it out at the podium.

“The reality is, there were only three schools on the entire nine-team schedule last year that didn’t have an Alleman kid running (back) at us,” Dieudonne said.

But despite the 0-9 season, the Pioneers have made big strides this offseason to put together a competitive team. A change at quarterback was made and the goal has turned from competing — to winning.

“I want to win,” Dieudonne said. “What I’ve told these kids is that we will do everything to get that first ‘W’ and then, we will do everything we can to win a second. We will celebrate that Saturday, but when they come in Monday I will tell them everything they did wrong to get ready for the next one.”

Alleman kicks off its season at Chicago Academy on Aug. 27.

Geneseo

Geneseo’s Larry Johnsen had to miss the event because he was taking his daughter to college, but assistant Mike Harrington stepped to the podium to talk about the Maple Leafs.

Nine starters return on both sides of the ball for a Geneseo squad that is now a year older — which is a key factor in their minds. Many sophomores had to start last year for the Maple Leafs in their 3-6 season.

Junior quarterback AJ Weller also returns, but Harrington said the team will be predominantly a running offense.

The true test will come Week 2 on the road at Grayslake Central. The Rams are a Class 6A school who made the playoffs last season.

“Grayslake Central is like a Western Big 6 school,” Harrington said. “We think it’ll be a good game to see where we are at in that moment and where we need to improve.”

Geneseo starts its season with a home game against Chicago Noble/Comer.

Sterling

Sterling didn’t meet its high standards last season and coach Jonathan Schlemmer wasn’t afraid to admit it.

“Last year didn’t go as planned,” Schlemmer said. “But that also doesn’t mean it was a complete failure. The expectation of where our program is right now, we didn’t meet that. But our kids think that more than myself.”

The Golden Warriors finished 7-3 (6-1 WB6), but it was the first time since Sterling entered the league that it didn’t earn at least a share of the conference title. Moline’s 38-7 victory in Week 8 solidified that.

But Sterling brings back the conference’s leading rusher in Antonio Tablante and while those around him may be a little young, Schlemmer said he’s looking forward to the season.

“My excitement is as high as it has been in quite a few year,” Schlemmer said.

“These kids are so proud of where they are from and the school they represent. They are excited to put on that jersey.”

Schlemmer said there will be three or four running backs who split carries and a couple of slot receivers that could get a lot of action.

Injuries derailed the Golden Warriors last year, but the team returns Kael Ryan who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 spring season.

Sterling will host Lake Villa Lakes to begin its season.

Moline

Mike Morrissey didn’t talk long, but his Moline squad will be one of the best in the conference.

Grant Sibley takes over at quarterback and the running back room of Riley Fuller, Cooper Marsh, Pablo Perez and Christian Raya will be a headache for teams.

Morrissey said numbers have actually gotten so large in the program, around 140, that it’s been a struggle to find enough helmets for each kid at practice.

While last season’s 9-2 season was special, Morrissey pointed out that last year is over with. However, he said he’s been impressed with how this year’s squad has committed to the program.

“The kids have built a culture and really bought into what we are trying to do,” Morrissey said. “It makes it fun to come into work every day when you have that. I’m beyond grateful for those guys for what they bring to our program.”

Moline opens its season against St. Laurence at home.

Rock Island

Rocky’s Ben Hammer closed out the night, and dropped a few hints about his team in the process.

Hammer said that Conner DiIulio was winning the quarterback battle after previously holding out on saying who will be the likely starter. DiIulio saw limited action at the end of varsity games last season.

The Rocks lost Marieon Anderson, Eli Reese and Kai Rios, but bring back a lot of depth on both sides of the ball.

“We don’t have some of the big names, but it’s a hardworking and dedicated group that we think is really going to do a nice job,” Hammer said.

Also mentioned was the fact that Rocky brings back four of its five offensive lineman from last season, including all-conference selection Jace Bennett, which will clear a path for Quonterrion Brooks and Darius Tongo out of the backfield.

The Rocks begin their season against Pekin on the road.

Galesburg’s Derreck Blackwell and Quincy’s Rick Little were unable to attend.