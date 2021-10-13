Which WB6 football teams are on track to make the playoffs?

Must win

United Township: United Township (4-3) has the least amount of playoff points in the entire WB6, resulting in the lowest ranked 4-3 team in Class 6A at 30th, according to IHSA. The Panthers have two games remaining, a road matchup against Galesburg before Sterling comes to town. The Silver Streaks only have two wins on the season, which will not help UT in the playoff point race. But Sterling has six, and it could be seven before the pair meet. The Panthers won’t be favored to beat Sterling, so the matchup with Galesburg looms large. After UT won four games for the first since 2003 in the spring, it will need a fifth in the fall if it wants to have a chance to make the postseason. A 1-1 finish might not be enough, but two wins would automatically put the Panthers into the playoff field.