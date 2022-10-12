Which Western Big 6 football teams will make the playoffs?

The race towards the postseason is heating up with only two games remaining on the Western Big 6 conference schedule.

Two teams have clinched spots in the postseason, and another has qualified, but two others are still looking to find that elusive fifth victory. There is also three teams already looking towards next season.

Read how each team in the WB6 stacks up in its projected playoff class — playoff points and all.

Clinched

Moline (6-1): The Maroons punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 55-10 victory against Galesburg last Friday. Moline has won 12 straight Western Big 6 games and will face Sterling (6-1) on Friday for a chance to earn at least a share of the conference title for the second straight season. The Maroons sit at No. 11 in the projected Class 7A playoff field with 29 playoff points — which is tied for eighth most out of 10 teams that are 6-1. A loss to Sterling or Geneseo (4-3) to finish the season could put Moline in a road matchup for the first round of the playoffs in the 32-team bracket, but two wins would guarantee a game at Browning Field.

Sterling (6-1): The Golden Warriors secured a spot in the playoff bracket with their 56-19 thumping of Rock Island last Friday. Sterling is ranked No. 6 in the projected Class 5A field because of its 32 playoff points, which are second most out of seven 6-1 squads. A loss to Moline on Friday may not cost Sterling a chance to host the first round if the Golden Warriors can take care of business in Week 9 against United Township. Sterling is ranked No. 10 in the Class 5A Associated Press Top 10 and a win Friday would give the Golden Warriors their third conference title in four years in the WB6.

Qualified

Quincy (5-2): The Blue Devils clinched postseason eligibility with a 35-17 victory over Geneseo last Friday. Quincy is ranked No. 21 in the projected Class 6A field because its 27 playoff points are 11th most out of 12 teams at 5-2. However, a win Saturday night against Alleman (1-6) would crush any doubts about a five-win Quincy team being left out. Two wins to end the season would put the Blue Devils in contention to host a first-round matchup.

Must win

Geneseo (4-3): This is where it gets interesting. Both Geneseo and Rock Island are in must-win situations to be eligible for the postseason, and the pair will meet Friday in a huge Week 8 matchup. The Maple Leafs end the season with a matchup against Moline. Geneseo sits at No. 29 in the projected Class 4A field with 34 playoff points — fifth most out of eight teams with a 4-3 record. A fifth win would all but secure Geneseo’s first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Two wins to end the year would guarantee the Maple Leafs are in and would make them eligible to host a first-round game.

Rock Island (4-3): The Rocks have won the next game after a loss for the past two seasons, and that streak will need to continue if Rocky wants to make the postseason. Rock Island hosts Geneseo on Friday in a matchup that features two teams looking for the all-important fifth victory. The Rocks, ranked No. 26 in the projected Class 6A playoff field, have 35 playoff points, which is fourth most out of 10 teams with the same record. A win would put Rock Island into the postseason, but a 2-0 finish to the season — like the Rocks did last season — could give them a home game in the first round. Rock Island travels to Quincy in Week 9.

Eliminated

Alleman (1-6): The Pioneers won their first game in over a year with a 32-6 victory against Chicago Academy in Week 1, but have dropped six straight games and scored 12 total points since. Alleman was officially eliminated from postseason contention with a 44-0 loss to Geneseo in Week 6. The Pioneers have showed signs of improvement with competitive stretches against Rock Island and United Township, but a lack of roster depth still haunts the Pioneers.

Galesburg (1-6): The Silver Streaks picked up a Week 2 victory over Thornton, but have lost every other game on the schedule. Galesburg was eliminated from the playoffs with a 34-14 loss to Rock Island in Week 6. Galesburg ends the season with UT (1-6) and Alleman (1-6) to try and build momentum for the 2023 season.

United Township (1-6): The Panthers were eliminated on Sept. 23 after a 0-5 start to the season. United Township has 39 playoff points, which is second most in the entire projected Class 6A bracket. UT has faced Loyola (7-0), Moline (6-1), Sterling (6-1), Quincy (5-2) and LaSalle-Peru (5-2). The 47-6 victory against Alleman last Friday was UT’s first game against a team with a losing record this season. The Panthers bring back a loaded junior class for next year to try and break a playoff drought that has lasted over 20 years.