Wildcats embrace changes for opportunity to play football

As players reported to football practice at Davenport North on Monday, Sarah Hite greeted each one with a device to take their temperature.
One player was sent home after complaining of flu-like symptoms. The others picked up their equipment and headed toward the practice field.
Welcome to the 2020 high school football season.
Beside strong storms cancelling several workouts for Quad-City metro programs, the first day was anything but ordinary.
No access to locker rooms. There were more small group workouts. Additional time was given between drills to sanitize equipment. Coaches and players were sporting face coverings.
"I want it to be a normal season, but I know it won't be," North senior receiver Isaac Griffiths said. "It is going to be different, and there are going to be adjustments, but when we come out to the field, the coaches are putting us in a football mindset and not thinking about anything else that is going on outside."
Neighboring states Illinois and Minnesota have moved football to next spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa is moving forward. Games begin in 17 days and teams can play up to seven regular-season contests before every school qualifies for the postseason.
The goal is to crown state champions the weekend before Thanksgiving like usual.
"We definitely take this as a privilege," North quarterback and defensive back Zane Beebe said. "We take every opportunity and practice like it is our last because it obviously can still get canceled.
"We don't want people going out, being dumb and getting the coronavirus. It affects the whole football team if one person doesn't do their part."
Griffiths admitted the idea of being exposed to COVID-19 during the season is in the back of his mind.
"You think about the what-ifs and all that, but I do feel pretty comfortable in the way they are handling things and how everything is being run," Griffiths said.
A season gives North a chance to build on last year's 6-3 campaign. The Wildcats have nearly 100 players out for football in grades 9-12, including more than 50 in the junior and senior classes.
The program ran out of helmets for several incoming players Monday.
"We've started to become a winning team and everyone wants to be part of it," Beebe said. "Our coaches have done a great job of recruiting incoming freshmen and getting people out for football."
Even during the height of the pandemic, North coach Adam Hite reached out to his players through social media, personal notes and postcards.
Beebe said the season will show which players were devoted during the spring and summer months when there wasn't as much accountability.
"We had a lot of momentum with our offseason lifting and kids were excited," coach Hite said, "and then we hit that wall of COVID. It was trying to figure out what to do, and we did everything we could to keep guys motivated and engaged.
"We continually reminded them of what our goals were for the 2020 football season."
In addition to North, there are three other schools in the metro who aren't playing a game in the opening week — Bettendorf, Clinton and Pleasant Valley. The Bulldogs, in fact, have only five regular-season games and aren't scheduled to open until Sept. 11.
It gives schools an opportunity to catch up on what they might have lost during the summer months.
"We're going to be doing a little bit more scrimmaging among ourselves," Hite said. "This week, we're basically going to force-feed our offense and defense to our guys and see how fast they can pick it up.
"Next week, we'll refine everything and make sure we understand it."
North is scheduled to scrimmage North Scott on Aug. 21. It doesn't open the regular season until Sept. 4 at Brady Street Stadium against Burlington.
"We really feel we can build on last year and stay strong as a program," Beebe said. "If we didn't have a season, it could kind of ruin us.
"This allows us to keep building each of our (lower-level) classes and making the program better and stronger."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!