Wildcats embrace changes for opportunity to play football

The goal is to crown state champions the weekend before Thanksgiving like usual.

"We definitely take this as a privilege," North quarterback and defensive back Zane Beebe said. "We take every opportunity and practice like it is our last because it obviously can still get canceled.

"We don't want people going out, being dumb and getting the coronavirus. It affects the whole football team if one person doesn't do their part."

Griffiths admitted the idea of being exposed to COVID-19 during the season is in the back of his mind.

"You think about the what-ifs and all that, but I do feel pretty comfortable in the way they are handling things and how everything is being run," Griffiths said.

A season gives North a chance to build on last year's 6-3 campaign. The Wildcats have nearly 100 players out for football in grades 9-12, including more than 50 in the junior and senior classes.

The program ran out of helmets for several incoming players Monday.

"We've started to become a winning team and everyone wants to be part of it," Beebe said. "Our coaches have done a great job of recruiting incoming freshmen and getting people out for football."