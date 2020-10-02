Wildcats get to work, roll past Blue Devils

The only thing missing was a lunch bucket.
When it showed up at Brady Street Stadium on Friday night, the Davenport North football team showed up ready to go to work.
"We had to get it going on offense this week," Wildcats senior Quincy Wiseman said. "No matter what, we had to get it going."
Mission accomplished.
An offense which hadn’t celebrated a touchdown in nine quarters scored three of them in the first half of a 23-3 victory over Davenport Central.
North didn’t exactly get off to the start it was looking for, turning the ball over on a fumble on the second snap of the game.
But no matter what, the Wildcats found a way.
"We talked all week about how we had to be ready to fight through whatever obstacles were in our way," North coach Adam Hite said. "If we fell behind, we had to keep fighting. If we were able to get a lead, we had to keep fighting for more."
Following the turnover 37 seconds into the game, the Wildcats defense stopped the Blue Devils’ on a fourth-down play at the North 32-yard line and went to work.
Blue-collar Cade Sheedy rushed for 56 of his game-high 67 yards on the ensuing series, positioning quarterback Zane Beebe to break the Wildcats’ touchdown drought with a 6-yard carry into the end zone with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
North then turned the first of three turnovers by Central into points.
Strong-armed sophomore Nolan Mosier lined up under center for the Wildcats on the ensuing series and four plays later, ignoring a fourth-and-6 situation, hit Wiseman with a 45-yard touchdown pass which extended the North lead to 13-0 with 4:39 left in the opening quarter.
"We’ve got two good quarterbacks who bring two different styles to the field and they both came out and gave us the spark we needed," Wiseman said. "We believe in both of them."
Beebe ended up rushing for 44 yards on 10 carries while Mosier hit five of the first nine passes he attempted for 89 yards and two scores in the game.
Mosier connected with Isaac Griffiths for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter on a drive set up by a Wiseman interception at the Blue Devils’ 41-yard line.
The score sent the Wildcats into the locker room with a 20-3 advantage at the break as North accumulated 242 of its 292 yards of offense in the first half.
"It was good for both of our quarterbacks to have some success moving the team," Hite said. "We started the season 2-0 by using both of them and after a couple of losses, we decided to change things up a bit and see if that might help our offense. It seemed to work."
Carter Hurst provided the Blue Devils with their only points of the game, driving a 32-yard field goal home with 10:20 remaining in the second quarter to cut the Wildcats’ advantage to 13-3.
"I can live with giving up three any game," Hite said. "Our defense stepped up and gave us what they’ve been giving us all season, a real steady effort."
Nate Hummel led the Blue Devils (1-5) with 62 rushing yards in addition to throwing for 66 yards.
North’s Griffiths answered that with the only points of the second half, finishing off a 15-play drive on the Wildcats’ first possession of the third quarter with a 33-yard field goal.
Dalton Motley ended the Central’s deepest drive of the final two quarters with an interception at the Wildcats’ 28-yard line with 2:17 to play in the game.
Both teams worked all night to work around penalties.
North was flagged 14 times for 151 yards, including 121 yards in the first half as the Wildcats (3-2) built their 20-3 halftime advantage. Central drew 10 penalties for 80 yards in a match-up that got a bit chippy at times.
"In these games, everybody knows everybody, it can get that way at times. We like to get after each other," Wiseman said. "But then at the end of the game, we shake hands and move on."
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-110
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-135
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-132
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-207
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-208
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-138
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-213
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-214
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-209
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-212
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-211
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-210
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-227
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-235
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-230
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-232
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-241
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-237
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-243
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-239
100220-qc-spt-central-north fb-245
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!