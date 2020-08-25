Wildcats strive to continue program's ascension

Davenport North’s football program has momentum.

It has registered back-to-back winning seasons. It snapped losing streaks of 23 and 13 years, respectively, to Muscatine and Pleasant Valley last fall. It ran out of helmets on the first day of practice earlier this month for everybody in all four grade levels.

So after claiming five victories in 2018 and six more last year, can the Wildcats continue their rise this season?

“We’ve come in the last two years, everybody didn’t know what we were going to do and we shocked a lot of people,” junior lineman Dominic Wiseman said. “Now, people are waiting and thinking, ‘Are they really good or was that just a fluke with last year’s senior class?’

“We’re trying to show them our program has changed.”

There is still plenty to accomplish. The Wildcats didn’t make the playoffs in either one of those two seasons.

Everybody is guaranteed a postseason berth in Iowa this fall. The Wildcats believe they can do more than just get their feet in the playoffs.

“I feel we can take the next step, win some games and make it to the (UNI-)Dome,” tailback and linebacker Cade Sheedy said. “Everybody has to buy in.”