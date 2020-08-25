Wildcats strive to continue program's ascension

Davenport North’s football program has momentum.
It has registered back-to-back winning seasons. It snapped losing streaks of 23 and 13 years, respectively, to Muscatine and Pleasant Valley last fall. It ran out of helmets on the first day of practice earlier this month for everybody in all four grade levels.
So after claiming five victories in 2018 and six more last year, can the Wildcats continue their rise this season?
“We’ve come in the last two years, everybody didn’t know what we were going to do and we shocked a lot of people,” junior lineman Dominic Wiseman said. “Now, people are waiting and thinking, ‘Are they really good or was that just a fluke with last year’s senior class?’
“We’re trying to show them our program has changed.”
There is still plenty to accomplish. The Wildcats didn’t make the playoffs in either one of those two seasons.
Everybody is guaranteed a postseason berth in Iowa this fall. The Wildcats believe they can do more than just get their feet in the playoffs.
“I feel we can take the next step, win some games and make it to the (UNI-)Dome,” tailback and linebacker Cade Sheedy said. “Everybody has to buy in.”
Adam Hite, in his second year as head coach, attributed last year’s success to the leadership in that senior class. Notably, quarterback Jack West, tailback Kade Schultz, receiver Priest Sheedy and linebacker Hunter Kelley were vocal, productive on the field and held others accountable off it.
Hite points to senior receiver Quincy Wiseman and senior quarterback Zane Beebe as players to fill that role this season along with juniors Dominic Wiseman and Cade Sheedy.
“Last year and the year before, we had seniors that were here and vocal,” Dominic Wiseman said. “It is my turn to be a leader, bring everyone together and be a tone setter.”
Hite believes the defense has a chance to be one of the best in program history.
The Wildcats return five starters from a unit which yielded only 16 points per game. Dominic Wiseman and Cade Sheedy teamed for more than 100 tackles (35 for loss).
“I know our defense is going to be the heartbeat of our team this year,” Hite said. “I’ve told our coaches we’re going to go defense, special teams and offense. We’ll sub guys on offense because we have a lot of depth at the skilled positions.
“Defense and special teams, we’ve got to get the best kids out there.”
North was very stingy against the run last season. Muscatine’s Tim Nimely was the only running back to go over 100 yards against the Wildcats.
“We’ve got a lot of strong guys on that side of the ball, guys who can get the ball carrier down on the ground pretty quickly,” Sheedy said. “We’re going to be a more defensive-heavy team, but that doesn’t mean our offense can’t step up when they need to.”
Beebe and sophomore Nolan Mosier are battling for the starting quarterback spot in preseason camp. Beebe brings speed and quickness. Mosier has arm strength and can connect on the deep ball.
“We want to have one guy who can handle everything, but we’re not afraid to go with a two-man system,” Hite said. “We know what we’re going to get out of both guys.”
North has a three-headed attack in the backfield with Sheedy, junior Gio Rivera and senior Tyson Hill.
The Wildcats have a plethora of options on the outside with Quincy Wiseman, Yovani Morales, Isaac Griffiths, Cameron Stokes, Jayden Noriega, Brandon Dixon, Mehki Jacobs, Alec Brown, Nolan Bradley and Peter Phan.
“We’ve got a really talented receiving corps,” Hite said. “We’ve got a lot of skill guys that can do the job. Most of those guys, though, it is their first year of playing football, so they’re trying to pick up the offense and get an understanding of it.
“Once they get it, they could be scary good.”
Dominic Wiseman and Kevin Hinton are expected to shoulder the offensive line along with sophomore center Trenton Fountain.
Hite wants his team to operate at a fast tempo. It averaged nearly 75 offensive plays a game last year, up from around 50 the previous season.
“I explain to our guys, would you rather have 50 or 75 pitches in a home run derby?” Hite said. “You'd rather have 75. The more plays, the more chances to get a defense out of alignment and a chance to strike for a big play or a touchdown."
North is off this week before opening the season Sept. 4 at home against Burlington. The Wildcats play five of their six games at Brady Street Stadium, with the exception a trip to Bettendorf's TouVelle Stadium.
“Even though we’ve had a couple good seasons, we always feel like we have something to prove here at North,” Beebe said. “We feel like we’re the underdogs.”
North realizes there is much more to achieve. The program isn't resting on what transpired the past two years.
“We’ve just got to keep building,” Sheedy said. “The seniors pushed everybody here last year. We’ve got to do the same now to keep moving forward."
