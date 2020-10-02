Wildcats get to work, roll past Blue Devils

The only thing missing was a lunch bucket.

When it showed up at Brady Street Stadium on Friday night, the Davenport North football team showed up ready to go to work.

“We had to get it going on offense this week,’’ Wildcats senior Quincy Wiseman said. “No matter what, we had to get it going.’’

Mission accomplished.

An offensive which hadn’t celebrated a touchdown in nine quarters scored three of them in the first half of a 23-3 victory over Davenport Central.

North didn’t exactly get off to the start it was looking for, turning the ball over on a fumble on the second snap of the game.

But no matter what, the Wildcats found a way.

“We talked all week about how we had to be ready to fight through whatever obstacles were in our way,’’ North coach Adam Hite said. “If we fell behind, we had to keep fighting. If we were able to get a lead, we had to keep fighting for more.’’

Following the turnover 37 seconds into the game, the Wildcats defense stopped the Blue Devils’ on a fourth-down play at the North 32-yard line and went to work.