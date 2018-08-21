When Davenport North's football team takes the field for its season opener against Dubuque Hempstead, it will look noticeably different.
And it won't just be its personnel.
Gone are the days of a run-first offense. Brandon Krusey is ready to unleash an aerial attack.
The 2018 version of the Wildcats will lean on an experienced wide receiver group and a quarterback already receiving high praise from his coach.
"I can see us being a little heavy in the passing than in years past," Krusey said. "Our wideouts are a lot better than what they have been before. I expect those numbers to shoot up a lot, and that’s going to help us in a lot of different ways."
Jack West replaces Rudy Jaurez under center. The junior played in a pair of games last year, completing 10 of 18 throws with two touchdowns.
As the unquestioned starter, it has driven the 5-foot-10 right-hander to what he called the "best summer I've had throwing the ball."
"I think it should carry over into the regular season, and I think we can throw for a lot of yards," West said. "We got a lot of talent on offense.
"We’re going to have a real good team this year."
Priest Sheedy returns as the top receiver after snatching 16 passes for 254 yards and a couple of scores last year. He'll be joined by a pair of targets in De'Viann Titus-Porter and Teryn Wilmington.
Sheedy, Titus-Porter and West have been teammates for three straight years. They are banking on that chemistry.
"Jack has been throwing to us for quite awhile so we got that connection," Titus-Porter said.
Krusey, entering his third year at the helm, is excited in what he sees out of West. And so do his teammates.
"I think he’ll do a tremendous job leading our offense," Krusey said. "All the guys respect him, listen to him and he does a great job commanding our huddle."
"He can do mostly anything, he’s a great quarterback," added Sheedy.
West will need to be exactly that as they are starting from scratch in the run game.
Akendre Abbey and Juarez combined for more than 1,700 rushing yards, leaving North searching for answers on whom West will be handing the ball off to.
Carries will be split by junior Kade Schultz and senior Elisjsha Wiseman, who had a collective four carries in 2017.
"It hurts to lose Akendre, but I think we have three or four guys that can fill his role," West said. "We probably won’t be as successful, but we can definitely pound the ball still."
Brant Carter anchors an offensive line that also brings back seniors Kyp Ridenhour (6-5, 215), Logan Stewart (6-1, 260) and Leonde Holt (6-2, 230).
The Wildcats are already setting the bar high.
"I believe our offense will be one of the best offenses in 4A," Sheedy said.
Defensively, the Wildcats are stacked in the front four, led by Carter's returning 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Four of the top six tacklers are back on defense.
"We got a lot of seniors on that D-line, which is where everything starts for the defense," Carter said. "We’re gonna get a lot of three-and-outs this year, cause a lot of turnovers and get the ball back in the hands of the offense."
Even with that, Krusey expects growing pains.
The heartbeat of North's defense last season, Dakota Wright, graduated. It leaves a youthful and inexperienced linebacker group.
"Replacing a bunch of our linebacker corps is difficult, it’s still a work in progress," Krusey admitted. "We expect those front four to do a great job for us and help take blockers off our secondary."
Titus-Porter will anchor the secondary. Bryan Verdon also comes back as the starting kicker.
Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley were the only teams in North's district to post a winning record a season ago. The combined record of the other four teams in Class 4A District 4 was 9-27.
Three of the Wildcats' six defeats last year were by a combined eight points.
A favorable district, combined with the capability of turning close losses into wins, gives North plenty of confidence heading into this season.
"I think we all expect we can be a playoff team," West said. "We’re a lot tougher mentally. It’s been a big focal point this offseason.
"We’re real confident we can win those close games."
The Wildcats haven't made the playoffs in three years.
Krusey is hoping the third year in his spread offense and the players' belief can be the difference.
"The third year seems to be a turning point, something different should happen," Krusey said. "This is it, we’re trying to bounce us into the future. It’s a big year.
"We’re gonna do whatever we can do to get us into that mix at the end of the season."