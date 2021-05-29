Willits reluctantly departing A-W to pursue other opportunities

No matter where life's road takes him, Logan Willits will always have a special place in his heart for Wethersfield High School and for the Annawan-Wethersfield athletic co-ops.
Upon graduation from Knox College in 2011, the 2007 Aledo High School alumnus began his teaching career on the south side of Kewanee and joined Jeff Parsons' coaching staff with the A-W baseball squad in the spring of 2012. Later that year, he joined Brandon Johnston's football staff as offensive coordinator.
From there, he succeeded Johnston as Annawan-Wethersfield's football coach in time for the 2019 season, which came after concluding an eight-year run with Titan baseball first as assistant and then as Parsons' successor as head coach. In two seasons in that post, Willits' teams won 17 of 19 games and a pair of Lincoln Trail Conference championships.
However, the combination of his wife's nursing position at UnityPoint Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria and the possibility of pursuing both his teaching and coaching careers in the Peoria area has Willits bidding good-bye to the school district that opened its doors to him nearly 10 years ago.
"It was a very difficult decision. It took a lot of discussing and debating back and forth to figure out what was best for a family that's growing and for my wife Claire," Willits said. "Our daughter is one year old now, and my wife has spent a lot of time commuting back and forth between Kewanee and Peoria for her work.
"The opportunities and offers that have presented themselves to me as far as teaching and coaching in the Peoria area are definitely worth looking into and will allow us to relocate to that area in the near future.
"Still, it's hard to process actually leaving Wethersfield, especially in terms of what everyone here did for me," he added. "There's a lot of people that have helped me get to where I am today."
In addition to fellow coaches Parsons —also Wethersfield's athletic director — and Johnston, who recently took over as head football coach at Sherrard, Willits mentioned former Wethersfield principal Jeremiah Johnston and current superintendent Shane Kazubowski as well as Annawan principal/superintendent Matt Nordstrom, athletic director Matt Huber and the previous Annawan superintendent, the late Joe Buresh.
"They made my time with Annawan-Wethersfield very special to me," Willits said. "They took the time to hire me straight out of college, and I got to be a part of a special school district and a special co-op."
Willits won two LTC football titles with his first A-W squad finishing 12-1 in the fall of 2019 and advancing to the Class 1A semifinals. During his six years as Parsons' assistant with the baseball squad, he helped the co-op to a 1A regional title in 2012 and then a 2A regional plaque in 2013.
Prior to his coaching career with A-W, Willits spent the fall of 2011 as an assistant football coach at Sherrard on the staff of another former Aledo Green Dragon, Brett Lee.
"When Logan was Brandon's offensive coordinator here, they worked great together, so it was a natural transition when Logan became our head coach," Parsons said. "He did a heckuva job here, and he's going to be dearly missed."
A member of back-to-back state runner-up football teams (2005, '06) at Aledo, Willits is looking ahead to what opportunities will come his way in the Peoria area, but he will not forget the place where his career was able to took root and bloom.
"Family factors figure in this, but there's never a good time to move on," he stated. "The way of doing things in the classroom and on the baseball and football fields changed over my 10 years at Wethersfield, and it allowed me the opportunity to grow up and to step up and take more responsibility.
"I was able to have this growth with a lot of helping hands along the way, and I really got to blossom as a teach and as a coach. This was definitely a place where I grew up. A lot."