Willits reluctantly departing A-W to pursue other opportunities

"The opportunities and offers that have presented themselves to me as far as teaching and coaching in the Peoria area are definitely worth looking into and will allow us to relocate to that area in the near future.

"Still, it's hard to process actually leaving Wethersfield, especially in terms of what everyone here did for me," he added. "There's a lot of people that have helped me get to where I am today."

In addition to fellow coaches Parsons —also Wethersfield's athletic director — and Johnston, who recently took over as head football coach at Sherrard, Willits mentioned former Wethersfield principal Jeremiah Johnston and current superintendent Shane Kazubowski as well as Annawan principal/superintendent Matt Nordstrom, athletic director Matt Huber and the previous Annawan superintendent, the late Joe Buresh.

"They made my time with Annawan-Wethersfield very special to me," Willits said. "They took the time to hire me straight out of college, and I got to be a part of a special school district and a special co-op."

Willits won two LTC football titles with his first A-W squad finishing 12-1 in the fall of 2019 and advancing to the Class 1A semifinals. During his six years as Parsons' assistant with the baseball squad, he helped the co-op to a 1A regional title in 2012 and then a 2A regional plaque in 2013.