Willowbrook spoils Moline's historic win with fourth quarter comeback

Willowbrook woke up in the fourth quarter after showing no signs of life in the third when it stopped Moline’s Riley Fuller on a short fourth-down carry. Warrior quarterback AJ Palicki hit senior receiver Nick Mabutas on a sliding catch for a 14-yard score to make it 26-24 Moline with 9:37 remaining.

Ponder was intercepted on the ensuing drive and the Warriors wasted no time to respond once again. On a trick play, receiver Joe Tumilty found Mabutas for a 56-yard touchdown. Mabutas was running free horizontally about 20 yards down the field and his speed did the rest. The Warriors took their first lead since the second quarter with 6:14 remaining.

Moline drove down the field but fumbled on a short fourth down carry. The Maroons earned a stop, but Ponder threw an interception to end it. Penalties gave the Maroons long distance downs, which resulted in turnovers. Moline ended the game with eight penalties for 69 yards and four turnovers.

“Penalties have hurt us all year,” Morrissey said. “That hurt us a little in the third quarter and put us in bad field position situations. Ultimately, we had opportunities and I’m sure we will look back on them and be disappointed, but you can’t change the outcome. You have to be thankful for the opportunity we had with these kids and strive to be better going forward.”