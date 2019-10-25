Just a few weeks ago the Rock Island football seemed be sitting on the playoff bubble.
Now, a forfeit win, a victory and Friday's 26-14 win over Alleman has the Rocks looking like they might be playing a home playoff game next weekend.
The Rocks used the biggest game of the year for senior Davion Wilson to finish the regular season 7-2, 6-1 in the Western Big Six. Alleman (5-4, 5-2) had its five-game winning streak end but will likely be playing again next week.
Wilson carried the ball a season-high 30 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He was the bellcow for the Rocks most of the second half.
His 2-yard scoring run in the third and a 27-yard TD run in the fourth put the Rocks up 26-7.
Alleman did make a run when Nate Sheets scored 17 seconds after Wilson's second score. Sheets caught a pass from Alec Ponder and broke a couple tackles to go in from 52 yards.
However, a Perry Slater interception and two Wilson first downs helped run the clock out.
The Rocks had a chance to blow the game open in the second quarter. Leading 12-0, the Rocks had the ball inside the Alleman 10 on a run by Wilson, but the fourth holding call of the half wound up taking the ball back to the 29 and RI could not do anything after that.
A couple of scrambles by Alleman's Zach Carpita and a 27-yard pass to Jake Mattecheck set up a 27-yard touchdown pass to Sheets with just under a minute left in the half to cut the lead to 12-7.
Alleman had a good start, moving to the Rocks' 4 in the opening quarter but a Rock Island defender knocked a pass lose from Sheets at the goal line.
From there, Rock Island started to take over. A sideline screen pass from Devin Swift to Marrieon Anderson turned into a 42-yard touchdown pass down the sidelines.
On the next Alleman possession, Darrell Woodson snatched a deflected pass and went 53 yards for a touchdown. The TD was nullified for a block in the back but Perry Slater went 46 yards on the next play to put the Rocks ahead 12-0.