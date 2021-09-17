Wilton rallies past Durant to remain unbeaten

DURANT, Iowa — Minutes after their heated rivalry ended on the football field, the communities of Durant and Wilton bonded together.
Wilton junior Caden Kirkman collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital following Wilton’s 24-22 win over Durant Friday night. As emergency responders did their job, roughly 50 people from both towns stood and watched, and clapped as Kirkman was transported to an ambulance via stretcher.
“I guess they were saying he might have hit his head on one of the plays and then I know he was extremely dehydrated toward the end as well, so I think it was a combination of all those things,” Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. “Scary moment for a bit but I think they got him back to where he needed to be.
“He was responsive by the time the ambulance came here, he was responsive, he was answering questions, which is a good sign.”
Hetzler said the situation puts a damper on the win, Wilton’s first in the rivalry since 2018, but to see both communities show Kirkman their support was very meaningful.
“I think that says a lot about both communities,” Hetzler said. “It’s nice to see that everybody was willing to help out.”
Wilton rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to snap a two-game losing streak in the rivalry and move to 4-0 for the first time since 2017.
The turning point came midway through the fourth quarter with Wilton trailing 22-8 when Karson Willey forced a fumble from Durant running back Nolan DeLong. The ball was recovered by Jackson Hull, who returned it to the Durant 5-yard line.
Hull carried the ball into the end zone on the very next play to cut the Durant lead to 22-16 after a 2-point conversion.
“It was huge for us,” said Hull, who had 20 carries for 177 yards and three scores. “Our sideline was going crazy, our offense was going crazy and that just pumped our defense up more.”
Durant fed DeLong — who rushed for 224 yards and two scores on 34 carries — on the next drive but couldn’t pick up enough first downs, a holding call negating a big run and forcing the Wildcats to punt the ball, putting Wilton at its 32-yard line with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.
A pass interference call on the first play got the Beavers rolling, and Hull broke off a 21-yard touchdown run and converted a 2-point conversion to give Wilton its first lead of the night with 1:03 remaining.
“Those are the things that bother you,” Durant coach Joel Diederichs said after an 0-4 start. “When you’re fighting, day in and day out to get that first win, you’ve got to have things go your way a little bit and we seem snakebitten a little bit there. We’ve got to get over that hump.”
For all the points scored, it was a defensive battle early with Durant leading 6-0 with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter thanks to a 77-yard first-quarter score from DeLong.
The rest of the third quarter was chaos as DeLong broke off a 33-yard score to put Durant up 14-0. Hull answered with a 62-yard score on Wilton’s first play of its next drive, then Carter Wichelt responded with a 71-yard kickoff return to put Durant up 22-8 with 1:32 left in the quarter, capping a sequence of 24 points in 28 seconds.
There were also eight total turnovers — four from each team — at the end of the game.
Hetzler thought his team’s response in the fourth quarter was the difference between this team and those in recent years past.
“I think this team has had two to three years to grow and mature into what we are right now,” he said. “They’ve gone through those growing pains and we would get down a couple years ago and our guys would kind of hang their heads and think the game was over. I never felt tonight that our guys did that.”