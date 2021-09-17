Wilton rallies past Durant to remain unbeaten

DURANT, Iowa — Minutes after their heated rivalry ended on the football field, the communities of Durant and Wilton bonded together.

Wilton junior Caden Kirkman collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital following Wilton’s 24-22 win over Durant Friday night. As emergency responders did their job, roughly 50 people from both towns stood and watched, and clapped as Kirkman was transported to an ambulance via stretcher.

“I guess they were saying he might have hit his head on one of the plays and then I know he was extremely dehydrated toward the end as well, so I think it was a combination of all those things,” Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. “Scary moment for a bit but I think they got him back to where he needed to be.

“He was responsive by the time the ambulance came here, he was responsive, he was answering questions, which is a good sign.”

Hetzler said the situation puts a damper on the win, Wilton’s first in the rivalry since 2018, but to see both communities show Kirkman their support was very meaningful.

“I think that says a lot about both communities,” Hetzler said. “It’s nice to see that everybody was willing to help out.”