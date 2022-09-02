Wilton's defense, Hassell help Beavers to 2-0 start

GOOSE LAKE — The Wilton High School football team’s defense forced five turnovers and sophomore Owen Hassell rushed for three touchdowns as the Beavers beat Northeast 40-12 on Friday night.

Wilton (2-0) led 20-0 at halftime and had a shutout through three quarters before the Rebels (1-1) got on the board. An opportunistic secondary and smothering pass rush stifled a Northeast team that beat Bellevue 56-28 last week.

“Our defense knew they had a tough task coming in,” said Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler. “(Northeast quarterback) Gavin Kramer is a phenomenal athlete and a phenomenal player. We knew we had our hands full tonight. We did some different things tonight and just worked on staying in front of him.”

The Beavers’ defense accomplished that as the defensive line was constantly in the backfield getting sacks or applying pressure that led to four interceptions. Kramer finished with negative-20 rushing yards on 14 carries and was 13-for-30 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

“We knew coming into the season we would have to rely heavily on our defensive line, just because that’s where the most experience is at the moment. We’ve got some real standout guys there,” Hetzler said. “I thought they had the line of scrimmage back two yards on every snap.”

The secondary benefited as Wilton’s Drew Keith, John Clellard and Clayton Guyer had an interception each and Cade Souhrada had a pick-six. The Beavers also recovered a fumble in the win.

The game plan to keep Kramer in the pocket worked out as Northeast struggled to get anything going until the fourth quarter.

The Beavers had four turnovers of their own, but the defense held tough when it mattered and also forced multiple turnovers on downs.

Keith, another sophomore playmaker for Wilton, rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. He was 10-for-17 for 64 yards with three interceptions. Fellow sophomore Damian Pestle was effective as a change of pace back as he scored the final touchdown in fourth quarter.

Wilton starts eight sophomores between offense and defense.

“They’ve accepted the challenge,” Hetzler said.

Wilton led just 7-0 after the first quarter as each team traded two turnovers in the opening frame.

“Drew made a couple mistakes that sophomore quarterbacks make,” Hetzler said. “Next year, and the year after that, Drew’s not going to make those same mistakes and put the ball in trouble.”

Hetzler said taking care of the ball better will lead to success and more scoring.

Outside of the turnovers, Hetzler was pleased overall after the win.

“We’re 2-0, we’re on the road next week against Highland,” he said. “We’re focused on ourselves next week and just bettering ourselves again using next week as a stepping stone into our Week 1 district play.”