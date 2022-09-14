Winning brings compliments, smiles to hallways at Davenport West

The classrooms and hallways are a little more jovial at Davenport West High School these days. A 3-0 start to the football season has a way of boosting the morale of the student body.

“It is crazy,” running back Tucker Avis said. “You have people saying hi to you that you don’t even know who they are. Teachers are complimenting you, and it feels great.”

After nip-and-tuck wins over Clinton and Davenport North in the first two games, West erupted for 46 points last Friday — its highest point total in a decade — to handle Waterloo West for a homecoming victory.

Coach Brandon Krusey’s squad eyes a fourth consecutive triumph and city bragging rights Friday night at Brady Street Stadium against Davenport Central.

Off to its best start in seven years, West is two victories from its first winning campaign since 1999. One more win would equal the most for the program in a season since 2005.

“Tremendously different,” Krusey said of the environment in the school with a successful football team compared to a winless one. “It is a lot more positive and a lot more smiles going around. They enjoy being in the school a little bit more, and it is definitely infectious throughout the school with all our athletes, sports and teachers.”

Sure, winning is fun.

However, the entertainment value is improving as the Falcons are scoring points, something they failed to do much of in Krusey’s first two seasons.

West tallied 70 points in 17 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. It has 86 in three outings this year.

“We knew we were going to put some points up this year,” Avis said. “We just needed the spark, and the spark happened. If we all do our job, we can be unstoppable.”

Krusey’s squad is getting contributions in all three phases.

Senior quarterback Brady Hansen has ignited the offense, throwing for 451 yards and five touchdowns versus one interception. Avis and Hansen have combined for 431 rushing yards and six scores. The offensive line is more seasoned and physically stronger.

Devon Sanders Howard has fueled special teams with two kickoff returns for touchdowns and a 39-yard per return average. His 94-yard touchdown return last week flipped the game in West’s favor.

“I love special teams,” Sanders Howard said. “I treat it as part of the game where you can just run around and do whatever.

“When I get a (long) return, it hypes the team up, gives us a little spark.”

Defensively, the Falcons have intercepted three passes and recorded 24 tackles for loss (9 sacks). Sophomore Marvin Neely IV is the team’s top tackler while senior defensive end Duro Johnson has a team-best 4.5 tackles for loss.

Johnson felt the defensive scheme was too complicated two years ago. Coaches have simplified things, which has allowed players to fly around more.

“I like things being simple, quick and effective,” Johnson said. “It has made everything better.

“We’re reacting faster to when teams switch plays.”

Krusey said the maturity and experience of his team has been critical as well.

“The ability for them to pick up on things and change on the fly, that never could have happened two or three years ago,” Krusey noted. “Our kids couldn’t do it unless it specifically happened the exact way we showed it to them.”

Even with West’s lack of recent success, the start shouldn’t be a total surprise.

Besides this senior class winning consistently at the ninth-grade level three years ago, Krusey’s teams seem to make a significant leap in his third season.

Independence was sub-.500 in his first two years before winning six games in his third year. Davenport North was 1-8 and 3-6 in his first two seasons, but had the best start in school history in 2018 with five wins in its first six contests.

This has required patience as well.

West didn’t win a game in his first season and only one last year, but the Falcons are starting to see things shift in a positive direction.

“When you’ve been around the kids for three years, they know what to expect out of you and the rest of the staff,” Krusey said. “A huge part of it is being in the weight room and the progression there, and it takes some kids two or three years to really consistently understand the blocking scheme because there is so much more than just physical ability up front.

“Also by Year 3, it allows you to move some coaches around and you can get the best fits. You can find out what people do best and accentuate that.”

The Falcons understand tougher challenges are on the horizon.

After Central, it has winless Dubuque Hempstead at home next Thursday before a rugged three-game stretch against Dubuque Senior (2-1), fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0) and 10th-ranked Iowa City High (2-1).

Cutting down on penalties, ironing out substitution patterns and being more consistent across the board are at the top of the to-do list for Krusey’s team.

“We have to stay locked in and not let the three wins satisfy us,” Sanders Howard said. “We want more than just that.”

Krusey isn't concerned about his team getting big heads.

“Our confidence has just increased a little bit because most of these games are still pretty close,” Johnson said. “We haven’t had any real landslide victories. We know we still have to get better for some of the teams we play down the road.”

In the meantime, Krusey is encouraged by what he’s witnessed in three games.

West persevered in close games at Clinton and against North and then built on a halftime lead last week to put away Waterloo West, a team it lost to by 38 points the year prior.

“It helps our kids’ confidence levels a lot,” Krusey noted. “It is nice for them to see some rewards from some of the work they’re putting into this.

“We’re happy in the place we’re in right now, but they know they have to continue to put in the work.”