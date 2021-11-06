With heavy heart, Jones leads Fulton to blowout win over Ottawa Marquette

Despite everything Jones was going through, Lower wasn’t surprised by Jones’ game-changing performance. He knew he was ready for it.

“(Jones) is just an outstanding athlete,” Lower said. “He’s such a big part of our game plan. We knew he was going to produce really well today and he did. He has his whole career so why would this be any different. I know with the circumstances, but he has the energy and he is a very mature young man. I’m just so proud to be his coach.”

And Jones made his presence felt early. Fulton succeeded on a fake punt on its first drive when Jones took a direct snap for 10 yards on fourth-and-6. The Steamers took advantage of their trickery when senior running back Keegan VanKampen showed off his speed down the left sideline and into the end zone from 28 yards out. That put Fulton ahead 6-0 with 8:13 left in the first, and it would never relinquish the lead.

The Fulton defense pressured Ottawa Marquette quarterback Alex Graham on the next drive and forced an inaccurate pass that resulted in an interception. Jones made Ottawa pay when he broke four tackles on the right sideline after catching a pass from quarterback Patrick Lower. He stayed on his feet and found the end zone from 18 yards out to put the Steamers ahead two scores.