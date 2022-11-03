With history in sight, Moline football eyes Yorkville

The Maroons are a win away from history.

Moline High School's football program has never been to the third round of the IHSA playoffs, nor has it won 10 games in a season in over 100 years, but both goals could be checked off the list in a second-round road matchup against Yorkville (9-1) on Friday evening.

“Usually we break out (of huddles) by saying ‘family,’ but this week it’s been ‘history,’” senior quarterback/safety Grant Sibley said. “We have one goal (Friday) — to break history.”

A year ago, the Maroons were in a similar situation. Moline packed up and traveled a little more than two hours east to Willowbrook, but the Warriors closed out the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run to send the Maroons home.

Those inside the program remember how that loss felt, and have been working toward getting past the second round since then.

“Those goals are our expectations,” senior linebacker Christian Raya said. “We were talking about this all year, all summer. We have prepared for this game and I think these guys know what we are capable of and how special we are as a team so that we can beat Yorkville.”

But it won’t be easy. The Foxes have allowed 87 total points in 10 games this season. Yorkville has shut out five opponents and defeated Libertyville 33-8 in the first round — a game that turned in Yorkville’s favor after a defensive touchdown.

“The first thing that stands out (about Yorkville) is their size,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “Across the board, they may be the biggest team I’ve seen since I’ve been here. They’re aggressive and do a nice job against the run, and when given the opportunity to pass rush, they’ve been pretty successful. They’ve been a tough puzzle to figure out for opposing offenses.”

For Moline’s offense, the game plan will be fairly predictable — but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to stop. The Maroons run a Wing T offense, but the amount of tricks and misdirection plays has allowed senior back Riley Fuller to rack up over 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns through nine games behind an experienced offensive line that had two first-team all-conference selections.

“We have that guy Riley Fuller, which I know everyone has heard a lot about, and he will keep doing his thing,” Raya said. “We’ve got a lot of faith in him and the guys up front. I think they will continue to do what they have been doing (Friday) night.”

Behind center, Sibley has started to throw with more frequency, mostly to Jasper Ogburn, and flashed the ability to be a threat on the ground as well.

Moline has also started running more with Mason Woods, Pablo Perez and Aubre Threatt.

“I think we’re different from what most teams are offensively,” Morrissey said. “That gives us a little bit of an advantage because teams don’t prepare for that week in and week out. You’re so used to seeing the spread look and the different types of things that go with that, and we’re not that.”

And neither is Yorkville, for the most part. Morrissey said the Foxes will run spread packages at times, but can also set up three running backs in the backfield and try to ground and pound for yards.

Senior back Gio Zeman ran for 156 yards and a score in Yorkville’s victory over Libertyville and junior quarterback Michael Dopart hit Isaiah Brown for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Both facets of the Foxes’ offense will be crucial for the Maroons to stop Friday night if they want to avoid digging a deficit against a stout defense.

“Their quarterback is really accurate when given time, but they also really like to run it and play field position to their advantage,” Morrissey said. “Games that they’ve won in shutouts were because their offense was able to do enough to make it happen and the defense earned stops.”

Moline's defense, though, has also been impressive. The Maroons haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game this season and kept opponents to 14 or fewer in five of their last six games. Moline had four first-team all-conference defenders (Sibley, Raya, Ogburn and Hyson Bey Buie).

The high-caliber defenses, along with a rainy forecast with a grass field, could prove to be a second straight low-scoring playoff game for Moline.

“(Yorkville) will come right at you and put their facemask right in yours,” Sibley said. “They’re already ready to come at you, but we’re ready for a test. It’s definitely not going to be easy. We are going to have to be physical and play hard.”

Despite the result Friday night, Morrissey said the team has cherished the opportunity to play in the postseason. The senior-laden group understands what each week could mean.

“We’ve talked more than anything about the fact that if we win, we get another week to spend together,” Morrissey said. “That’s something I know our kids care about. Being able to have this group together for four more practices and a game is really what means the world to me because our time is limited and now every week is earned.

“I just want to see them give total effort and leave everything on the field. If they do that, they are winners regardless of what the scoreboard reflects or not. That’s what our philosophy is built on.”