With no games, Rocky holds its own combine

Hammer said he gladly would have opened the gates to kids from other schools, too, but Illinois rules currently forbid having players from different schools co-mingling on the field in any way.

But Hammer trotted out almost every kid in his own program Wednesday at Rocky Stadium, including even the freshmen and sophomores.

He already has two players on his team who have accepted D-I scholarship offers. Rockridge transfer Cole Rusk is committed to Eastern Michigan and senior defensive back Perry Slater recently agreed to play for Eastern Illinois.

But Hammer figures he has several other players worth considering.

“I hope this helps some of the other guys get their looks,’’ Slater said. “I’ve already got mine but they need to get theirs, too … This is their time to shine.’’

Senior quarterback Devin Swift has been to a few showcase camps around the state where he has been able to show his skills, but he really appreciated the chance to do it in his home stadium.

“This is definitely nice to get some film out there and get some exposure,’’ he said.