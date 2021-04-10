Wooden shoe to stay with Fulton for time being

"We wanted to be the ones to get off to a good start, and we did that. Once we get our momentum going, we can be tough to stop. It was one of those nights."

By the end of the first quarter, Fulton had a 28-0 lead. Three more touchdowns in the second period had the Steamers in command with a 49-0 halftime advantage as they remained perfect at 3-0.

Led by Rash's 128 yards and three TDs (two rushing) on 11 carries and senior quarterback Connor Barnett's 8-of-9, 119-yard, three-touchdown passing performance in just one half of action, Fulton has outscored its opposition 150-20 in a trio of Three Rivers Rock victories.

After Friday's win, Morrison still leads 28-16 in the Wooden Shoe rivalry. But with its first win over the Mustangs since a 14-12 decision in 2018, Fulton will be in possession of the Shoe for the time being.

"It's sad that there's no playoffs, but we've moved on from that," Lower stated. "Now, we're having fun coaching these kids, and they're having fun playing. These kids enjoy being a part of this. The best part is we still have two more weeks with them."