Workhorse Moore leads Maple Leafs to football win over Alleman

Leading 21-11, Alleman had the ball first in the third quarter and picked up where it left off, driving from its 30 the the Geneseo 29 before two incompletions stalled that possession.

Geneseo answered with a 13-play, 71-yard drive in which Moore rushed 12 times, including the final yard for a score.

Alleman's next possession ended with the only turnover of the game, a fumble recovered by Geneseo's Brennen Smith at the Alleman 31.

Two plays later, Moore busted loose for a 26-yard scoring jaunt, his fourth and final run of 10 yards or more in the game and Geneseo had a 25-21 lead.

“We just had the mindset of we're going to get it done,” said Beneke, who completed one pass for a 29-yard TD to Mason Jones for Geneseo's first six points in the first half that preceded his two-point conversion run. “Our offensive line had absolutely massive holes and Bruce Moore was able to run right through them for big gains.”

As Johnsen said, he wanted to keep “going to the hot hand” and that was easy behind the big boys up front.