WR Thomas leads Wapello past Columbus

The hosting Wapello Indians left little doubt as to the outcome of Friday’s Class A first round playoff game, rolling to 35 first-half point en route to a 56-6 victory over Columbus.
Wapello’s Caden Thomas had a lot to do with that as he caught five passes for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory that moves the Indians to 4-3.
Columbus (2-6) helped set the tone early. A fumble — recovered by Thomas — on its first possession set-up the Indians for a 2-yard touchdown on the game’s fourth play.
Wapello, which totaled 469 yards of offense, couldn’t be stopped, scoring on all eight of its possessions in the game. While the first three were shorter drives (2, 23 and 44 yards), the final five were at least 57 yards. None of them took more than six plays, though, as the Indians had just 15-minutes, 46-second of possession time to Columbus’s 32:14.
Thomas’s TD catches from QB Tade Parsons (10 of 11 for 260 yards and three TDs) covered 28 and 60 yards.
Caleb Ealey added a 60-yard scoring jaunt for Wapello.
Trailing 42-0, Columbus finally cracked the scoreboard in the third quarter. Andrew Gonzalez scored on a 5-yard run that capped a 14-play, 88-yard drive that spurred the Wildcats’ 256 yards of total offense.
Wapello also beat Columbus 49-7 the last week of September.
Beckman Catholic 28, Northeast 6: With touchdowns and successful conversions in each quarter Friday night, the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers were too much for the Northeast Rebels in the Class 1A 1-8 first-round game at Beckman High School.
Senior quarterback Nick Offerman ran for one touchdown and threw for another in leading the 5-2 Trailblazers to their second win of the season over the Rebels, who finish 1-5. Beckman logged a 37-7 victory over the Rebels last month as well to move to 6-0 all-time in the series.
Offerman was 8-of-12 passing for 91 yards and rushed for 91 yards on just nine attempts.
Northeast scored in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
Beavers stumble in lopsided loss to Cascade: Things started out bad for the Wilton Beavers on Friday night in Cascade and only got worse.
By the time the Beavers and Cascade Cougars reached halftime, the Cougars had already built a 42-point lead.
Cascade (6-2) went on to advance to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs by defeating the Beavers 55-0. The Cougars advance to play Denver next Friday night to represent Class 1A Pod 9.
The Cougars scored twice on their first eight plays from scrimmage.
Cascade’s first drive lasted just over a minute and was capped off by a 4-yard Jack Menster run after a 47-yard pass from junior Justin Roling to senior Casey Koppes put the Cougars inside the Beaver five.
Whenever Wilton (2-6) started to find some degree of footing, things would crumble all over again.
“It was everywhere on the field,” Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. “It wasn’t just offense, defense or special teams, we couldn’t catch a break. Our kids were excited before the game, our warmups were good, I thought we had a good game plan, we just didn’t execute.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!