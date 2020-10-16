WR Thomas leads Wapello past Columbus

Wapello also beat Columbus 49-7 the last week of September.

Beckman Catholic 28, Northeast 6: With touchdowns and successful conversions in each quarter Friday night, the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers were too much for the Northeast Rebels in the Class 1A 1-8 first-round game at Beckman High School.

Senior quarterback Nick Offerman ran for one touchdown and threw for another in leading the 5-2 Trailblazers to their second win of the season over the Rebels, who finish 1-5. Beckman logged a 37-7 victory over the Rebels last month as well to move to 6-0 all-time in the series.

Offerman was 8-of-12 passing for 91 yards and rushed for 91 yards on just nine attempts.

Northeast scored in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

Beavers stumble in lopsided loss to Cascade: Things started out bad for the Wilton Beavers on Friday night in Cascade and only got worse.

By the time the Beavers and Cascade Cougars reached halftime, the Cougars had already built a 42-point lead.

Cascade (6-2) went on to advance to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs by defeating the Beavers 55-0. The Cougars advance to play Denver next Friday night to represent Class 1A Pod 9.