On the surface, it would be simple to label this a rebuilding season for Davenport Assumption's football program.
The Knights have only 26 players on their roster, eight of which are sophomores. They have a new quarterback, must replace an 1,143-yard rusher from an eight-win season and return no starters on the offensive line.
"A lot of people are overlooking us," junior fullback and linebacker Seth Adrian said. "We were overlooked last year, and look what we did. Even if we're young, we've got talent on both sides of the ball."
Assumption made it to the Class 3A state quarterfinals with a senior-laden squad. Quarterback Jayce Levy, tailback Ryan Wohlers, tight end Ray Thrapp and the boys up front have graduated. Pass rusher Donaven Juarez and leading tackler Antonio Santillan are gone, too.
Still, the Knights aren't completely starting from scratch.
They'll lean on a defense anchored by 6-foot-5 end and Division II recruit Anthony Valainis (12 tackles for loss) up front, Adrian (51 tackles) in the middle and Brandon Schlichting and Adam Metivier, with a combined seven interceptions, in the back end.
Assumption yielded just 11.6 points per game in its eight wins last fall.
"We've always been about having a good defense," Metivier said. "It has been our staple."
Adrian envisions that happening again.
"Our defense is going to be our strength," he said. "I like our physicality on that side of the ball. We know what it takes to be physical."
Two-time state wrestling champion Julien Broderson decided to come out after not playing last season and gives the Knights another athlete at linebacker. Junior Jack McGuire also is at that position.
Grant Simpson figures to join Valainis as the other pass rusher. Johnny Hua is the frontrunner at strong safety.
"We're trying to find and put our 11 best on the field defensively," coach Wade King said. "That is what's going to keep us in games."
The offense has many unproven parts, at least on the varsity level.
Schlichting takes over at quarterback after serving as Levy's backup last season. He threw only 16 passes but gained a considerable amount of experience as an outfielder and closer for Assumption's baseball team this summer.
"He's had a good year of preparing," King said, "and I think baseball helped him a lot. We're excited to see what he can do."
Adrian is expected to get more carries from the fullback position. Hua, who rushed for 339 yards in a reserve role last year, and Nathan Schlichting are the tailbacks. Nick Gottilla could get some carries out of the slot.
"We definitely lost a lot of playmakers, but we've got skilled kids," Hua said. "Jayce and Ryan were great players, but I'm not worried not having them. We're going to do our thing and get the work done."
The biggest uncertainty is in the trenches.
King points to Charles Pelsang, a backup last season, as the leader of that unit.
"We're really young up front," King said. "We've got a big project on our offensive line, but (line coach Mark Kaczmarek) doesn't seem to mind. He thinks he can turn them into gold for us.
"They're going to have to grow up in a hurry."
Before getting into their district schedule, the Knights face a taxing non-district slate with Alleman, Dubuque Wahlert, defending Iowa 3A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier and perennial playoff qualifier Solon.
North Scott, which drops to 3A this season, awaits in the season finale.
With the roster size, King said it is imperative for his team to avoid injuries.
"We have to practice differently than teams which have a lot of bodies," he said. "We can't lose anybody in practice."
It also is critical for the Knights to get contributions from all 26.
"Every kid has to contribute, in some way, shape or form," King said. "Right now, we have a lot more questions than answers."
Still, Assumption has plenty of players with a recent taste of winning.
Adrian, Broderson, Gottilla, Metivier and Brandon Schlichting were all substantial contributors to the Knights' state baseball title last month.
"Many of us already have been great teammates and played together all summer," Metivier said. "It is a different season, but we've got good chemistry."
Because of that, Hua believes the Knights are ready for what lies ahead.
"People look at us like we're not going to be a big deal," Hua said, "but I'm confident we're going to be strong this year.
"We've got good leaders and a lot of good energy on the field."