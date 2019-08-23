CLINTON, Iowa — During his first four seasons as Clinton’s football coach, Jon Wauford had one or two underclassmen see the field at the varsity level.
When the River Kings open the season next Friday night against last year's Class 3A state runner-up Western Dubuque, Wauford could have five sophomores among his starting 11 on offense.
In fact, of the 39 players on the River Kings’ roster, more than a third of them are 10th-graders.
“We’re incredibly young and incredibly inexperienced,” Wauford said. “You get all the things that come with that. On the negative side, we make mistakes and at times we’re timid. On the good side of it, it is an energetic, youthful and enthusiastic team that is fun to coach.”
After going 5-5 and 6-3 in Wauford’s first two seasons, Clinton is coming off back-to-back 3-6 campaigns.
Besides losing 24 seniors from last year’s team, it had two defensive starters — L.J. Henderson and Ethan Barry — leave Clinton to attend school elsewhere.
“When we were 6-3, we got a couple transfers that wanted to come here and play because we were winning football games,” Wauford said. “I didn’t complain about that, so I certainly can’t complain about this.
“The goal for us, and education as a whole, is you better be willing to compete, have good facilities and a good program so kids want to come here and want to stay here. That’s our goal.”
Wauford believes he has that with his 2022 class.
Sophomore Jai Jensen has emerged as the starting quarterback. He’ll be throwing primarily to four sophomore receivers — Logan Mulholland, Devan Galant, Seth Dotterweich and J.R. Wauford.
“Extremely talented group,” senior lineman Noah Howard said. “They’re going to be the base of our team this year considering we don’t have many seniors.”
According to senior tailback and linebacker Ulysses Patterson, the sophomores were among the most dedicated during the offseason and set an example for the upperclassmen.
“I’m thoroughly impressed with those guys,” Patterson said. “They were always here, always doing stuff and they’re talented too.”
Coach Wauford has been pleased with Jensen’s growth over the summer and in the early part of camp.
“He has a good arm and wants to be good,” Wauford said. “He’s going to make sophomore mistakes, but I like his attention to detail, the fact he wants to do it and the fact he thinks he can do it.”
The coaching staff has thrown an assortment of formations and situations at them in preseason camp, attempting to get them out of their comfort zone.
“We’re not going to go out there and out-talent people or outsize people,” Wauford said. “We’ve got to push the limit on what our kids can handle.
"Once camp is over, we'll run the things we're comfortable with as an offense."
With Western Dubuque, North Scott, Clear Creek Amana and Davenport Assumption among the teams on Clinton's schedule, it could present some challenging nights for Jensen and his classmates.
“We’ve got to keep encouraging them and keep them enlightened,” Patterson said. “The coaches will be hard enough on them as it is, but I want to keep the morale up and help them stay in it.”
Clinton offsets that youth with experience in key spots.
Patterson and senior Jasper Luckritz anchor the backfield. The offensive line could feature five seniors, powered by Howard, Hunter Randall, Jamie Miller and Casey Shannon.
The majority of the front seven on defense will be seniors, with the back end comprised of sophomores.
“We don’t have a lot of seniors, but the ones we have in our program are dedicated to football,” Miller said. “We really didn't have that last year.
“People would get down on each other and it wasn’t healthy the last couple of years. This year, it is a group that has come together. If we mess up a play, it’s like, ‘Hey, get back and do it again.’”
Howard said that cohesiveness, despite the difference in grade levels, has been a strength so far.
"We don't bring each other down," he said. "We bring each other up."
Wauford won't measure this season strictly by wins and losses. It will be gauged on how much improvement is made between now and late October.
"If this (sophomore) group can work like this for the next two to three years, we're going to have a nice team in a couple years," Wauford said. "Up until then, we've got a good group of seniors that are fun to coach.
"I love the enthusiasm, and they have a good spirit about them."