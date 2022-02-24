Former college football coach is new Rock Island athletic director

Rock Island High School has a new athletic director, and he isn’t new to the Quad-Cities.

Mike Emendorfer was announced as Rock Island’s new AD in a news release Wednesday. His wife is from the area — close to Rockridge High School — so Emenforfer has been in and out of Rock Island for years.

“I’ve been in the community for 33 with my wife, and the thing I’ve noticed about Rock Island especially, is the pride that they take in the school district and in athletics,” Emendorfer said. “There are so many people that have graduated from Rock Island High School and have stayed in the school district or are working in the community to stay involved. They take great pride in being a Rock.”

Emendorfer has spent the past 23 years at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as the head football coach. He became the Pioneers’ all-time wins leader in 2016 and was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

Emendorfer also served three years as interim athletic director at Wisconsin-Platteville.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity, and very humbled,” Emendorfer said. “(My wife and I) decided we were going to retire from the UW system and this opportunity came about and fit really well in my skill set. I just love athletics. I love mentoring coaches and creating positive experiences for student athletes. That’s a big reason why I decided to apply and like I said, I’m very humbled by the fact that they chose me.”

While Emendorfer won’t start until May or June — the exact date is still being worked out — he has already began getting involved in the school. He met with the football team Wednesday morning and attended Rock Island’s basketball game that night.

“As athletic director, the first job is just getting to know the people,” Emendorfer said. “I’ve been at one school for 23 years, and now I’m looking forward to my new family. And so far, it’s been a great experience. I look forward to getting to know more of the Rock Island tradition and history, but especially the people.

“I want to continue to build on the tradition that’s already been set before me. There’s been some great people before me and I hope that I can continue to add value to Rock Island and enhance the experience for student athletes, and also enhance the facilities.”

When Emendorfer officially takes over, he will be replacing both Gary Flecker and Dan McGuire. The duo has split time serving as athletic directors since August after Michelle Lillis left the school district following the 2020-2021 school year.

"We are extremely excited to have Mike lead the athletic department," Rock Island principal Jeff Whitaker said in the news release. "He has a tremendous skill set and we can't wait to see what he will bring to the school, coaches, players and community."

