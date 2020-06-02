Former Hawkeye takes over Bulldogs' athletic department

“At Burlington, we’re kind of rebuilding,” Shay said. “We had some great success in our first year and things are on the up-and-up. Bettendorf is established and has had a lot of success. Expectations are high.

“I’ve been on the biggest stages and Bettendorf is used to performing at the state championship level. My expectation is to facilitate and help those programs stay on that level. We want to be a program that is first, most and best.”

Shay, a Galesburg graduate, is married and has three daughters — Elle, 7; Teagan, 4 and Soran, 11 months. His brother, Beau, is a surgeon in Bettendorf and has three children.

After his playing career at Iowa, Shay had Division I coaching stints at Georgia, Western Illinois, Central Michigan, Alcorn State and Northern Colorado. He also was the defensive coordinator at Augustana College for a year before taking the position at Burlington.

He had the opportunity to glean insight from Richt at Georgia, Patterson at WIU and Kelly at Central Michigan.

“Coach Richt and coach Kelly, coupled with coach (Hayden) Fry, had a tremendous impact on my philosophy not only in football but athletics in general,” Shay said. “The one thing all three had in common was the well-being and growth of a student-athlete.”