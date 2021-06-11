Friday prep briefs for QCT

The Geneseo High School baseball team left no doubt on Friday night it belongs in the Elite Eight.
By beating Dixon 13-3 in five innings in Friday evening's Class 3A Geneseo Sectional final at Richmond Hill Park’s Stone Field, the 20-10 Maple Leafs attained their first sectional title in school history.
The victory was fifth-seeded Geneseo’s fourth straight postseason win as the lower seeded team. Playing a second-seeded Dixon (17-3) team also without its best arms available, the Leafs were locked in offensively.
The Leafs out-hit the former conference rival Dukes 14-3 as they scored three or more runs in four of the five innings.
Geneseo led 4-1 after the first inning.
“We just stuck to the motto, just keep going, keep working and it will pay off,” said senior PJ Moser, who scored three runs in the win. “We’ve been living with that the whole season.”
Geneseo advances to face No. 1 seed Washington on Monday after it won 11-5 over Morton on Friday.
1A baseball
Annawan-Wethersfield 8, Illini Bluffs 2: After winning six of their last eight regular-season games, the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball squad has turned up the heat in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs, and their postseason road will now take them to a new level.
Led by the pitching and hitting of freshman standout Colin Hornback, the Titans captured their first sectional baseball championship Friday evening with an 8-2 road victory over Glasford Illini Bluffs.
"This feels amazing. I've never felt like this before," Hornback said. "Everyone's hitting the ball, our fielding's been good. ... We're definitely playing the best baseball we've played all year."
Up next for the Titans (15-7) is Monday's Normal Super-Sectional at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field. Awaiting A-W will be Mount Pulaski (20-1), a 6-4 winner over Milford.
"We've put it together after we started off slow, and we've gotten to the point no one thought we'd reach," A-W senior catcher Eli Merrick said. "We made history by winning our first sectional title, and we did it with a bunch of young kids. We all believe in each other."
Helping his own cause by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Hornback (5-0) went the distance on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. He retired the first seven batters he faced and took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Boys tennis
Geneseo pair ousted: Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith had to be content with making Geneseo boys’ tennis history this week at the IHSA Class 1A state Championships as their run ended on Friday morning.
Winning twice on Thursday and reaching the Sweet 16, the Maple Leafs No. 2 double pairing this season became the first Geneseo doubles team to make it that far in the championship bracket.
Playing Friday morning in the Consolation Bracket Fourth Round, the Maple Leafs tandem dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart of Troy (Triad) to finish its state run with a 2-2 record.
Baseball
Bulldogs rally for split: A six-run seventh inning carried the Bettendorf Bulldogs to an 11-8 victory over Storm Lake Friday evening that allowed the Bulldogs to split a pair of games at Waterloo’s Riverfront Stadium. The Bulldogs opened the day with a 3-2 loss to Marion.
Bettendorf entered the top of the seventh trailing Storm Lake 8-5, but knotted the score before Carter Furness singled home a pair of runs.
Zach Garton (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Jacob Ripple (1-for-4 with a run) each drove in two runs. Klayton Bolkema, Ian Dittmer and Gunnar Holmberg each had two hits to pace the Bulldogs’ 11-hit attack.
Earlier in the day, Marion scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to break open a game that had been tied at 1 since each team scored in the first inning. Garton (2-for-3) and Bolkema (3-for-4) combined for five of the Bulldogs’ eight hits out of the top two spots in the batting order. Losing pitcher Bolkema gave up three earned runs in 5.1 innings of work.
Softball
Denny Johnson Invitational: The three local teams participating in the Denny Johnson Invitational hosted by North Scott High School endured comparatively unique days. Bettendorf won both of its contests, the hosting Lancers split two games and the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons lost twice.
Bettendorf beat Dubuque Senior 10-6 and came up with a 5-4 walk-off victory over ADM.
North Scott rallied from a heartbreaking 5-4 eight inning loss to undefeated North Linn with a 10-0 victory over Dubuque Senior.
Louisa-Muscatine battled against larger schools, but came away with losses to North Linn (11-7) and ADM (4-2) to drop its record to 6-5.
The Bettendorf Bulldogs raced to a quick start in dispatching Dubuque Senior. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Bettendorf answered with six runs and added three more in the second to take control, holding off Senior (6-10), which scored in four innings.
In the nightcap, Sophia Del Vecchio (3-for-5, four runs, four RBIs for the day) singled in the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh after ADM tied the contest in the seventh with a single run.
Brooklyn Teerlinck was 4-for-5 in the twinbill with four runs scored and two RBIs. Breanna Caffrey was 3-for-4 with two runs scored vs. ADM and Emily Rigdon drove in two runs in the nightcap.
In its opener, North Scott (7-7) scored three runs in the fifth inning only to have North Linn answer with three in the sixth that led to an extra-inning finish. North Linn (19-0) scored in the eighth to pull out the 5-4 victory. Kyleigh Westlin drove in two runs for the Lancers, who were out-hit 7-4.
After scoring three runs in the first inning, the Lancers put away the runaway nightcap victory by scoring six in the fifth.
The L-M Falcons scored in four of their five at-bats against North Linn, but the Lynx erupted for 11 runs in the third.
L-M led 2-0 through four innings in its second game, but ADM scored three times in the fifth and added on in the sixth to win 4-2.
L-M leadoff batter Kylee Sanders was a combined 3-for-6 on the day with a pair of runs scores.
North drops two in Classic: It was a tough day for the Davenport North Wildcats softball team on Friday, dropping two games at the Mark Fiala “Cabin” Varsity Softball Classic. The Wildcats lost 12-1 to Southeast Polk and 13-1 to Johnston.
The Wildcats (8-6) were tied with SE Polk through two innings before giving up 10 runs in the third and another in the fourth that ended the contest. Kenzie Tronnes had two of North’s five hits in that contest.
In the nightcap, the Wildcats were held to three hits as Johnston scored in all four innings of the game shortened by the mercy rule. Jordan Burch drove in Morgan Newmyer with North’s lone run in the fourth inning.
Pleasant Valley wins pair: The Pleasant Valley Spartans won a pair of non-conference games on Friday to move their record to 11-3.
The Spartans beat West Des Moines Valley 7-2 and snuck past Williamsburg 5-4. Valley dropped to 8-8 and the Williamsburg Raiders fell to 10-5.