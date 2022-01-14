Friday's local prep briefs: Rocks pull away late to beat Sterling boys

Boys basketball
Rock Island 59, Sterling 49: After falling behind early, the Rock Island High School boys basketball team battled throughout and used a furious fourth-quarter spree to break open Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference contest at Sterling.
Leading by just five with under three minutes left, the Rocks rattled off the next eight points to give themselves plenty of room to cruise to the 59-49 victory that ended with a Sterling 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Rocks (11-6, 6-1 Big 6) only had four players score in the contest. Seniors Marieon Anderson and Amarion Nimmers led Rock Island with 18 points each. Junior guard Cameron Atkinson tossed in 14 and senior Baker Beal nine.
Leading 49-44, Anderson scored in the paint to start the game-deciding run in the final stanza. Nimmers then turned a steal into a fast-break bucket. After Atkinson hit both ends of a one-and-one, Nimmers finished off the spree with another bucket to put the Rocks up 57-44 with just over a minute remaining.
“It was a strange night,” said Rocky first-year coach Marc Polite, noting the travel conditions on a snowy afternoon and the late cancellation of the preliminary game. “On top of that, they played well. They’re getting better and pushed Moline on Tuesday night and pushed us tonight. We did just enough to get the win.”
Sterling (10-8, 2-5 Big 6) actually had the upper-hand early in the contest, jumping out to an 8-2 lead. But the Rocks battled back and took the lead by the end of the first quarter and were up 30-24 at halftime.
“They came out and hit three straight baskets in our face,” said Polite. “Coach does a great job with his kids and they came out and drilled some shots on us. But we responded and were able to bounce back.”
Girls basketball
Geneseo 69, Brimfield 55: It was a milestone night for the Geneseo High School girls basketball team Friday in its opening game of the Kewanee MLK Tourney.
Not only did the Class 3A Maple Leafs roll to a 69-55 victory over Class 1A top-ranked Brimfield, but senior Kammie Ludwig used a great effort early to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Ludwig, heading to Providence College, hit her 20th point at the 3:21 mark of the second quarter to break Amber Wisdom’s mark of 1,575 points set 20 years ago.
Ludwig finished with 34 as the Maple Leafs moved their record to 20-0 with the victory.
North Scott 76, Davenport West 22: The Davenport West High School girls basketball team didn’t get any help from the snowstorm in slowing down the North Scott Lancers Friday night in their Mississippi Athletic Conference battle at the Falcons Nest.
The Lancers had 13 players crack the scoring column in an easy 76-22 victory that was well in hand after the Lancers jumped out to a 22-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Junior post player Lauren Golinghorst led the Lancers with a game-high 17 points and sophomore forward Mercie Hansel added 10. Junior guard Hattie Hagedorn tossed in nine for the winners.
On a night with a short slate of game because of the weather, the 10-4 Lancers remained in second place behind idle league leading Pleasant Valley (10-2, 9-1 MAC). North Scott is 9-2 in the league race, just ahead of Central DeWitt (10-3, 7-3 MAC) which was scheduled to plays at PV on Friday, but was postponed to next Tuesday.
Sophomore Hannah Mitchell led West (1-11, 1-10 MAC) with 11 points.
MAC postponements abound: Three sets of Mississippi Athletic Conference games were postponed by Friday's weather.
Boys and girls basketball games between Muscatine and Davenport Central, Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt and Assumption and Clinton were postponed. Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt boys will face off Monday, Jan. 17, with the girls playing the following night. The Muscatine-Central games will both be played Monday, Jan. 24. Assumption and Clinton boys will face off Wednesday, Jan. 19, with the girls playing the following Wednesday.
Wrestling
Geneseo leads own Bi-State event: The Geneseo High School wrestlers got off to a good start in their two-day 46th annual Bi-State Invitational, leading the 15-team event, but by the narrowest of margins.
The Maple Leafs, who have seven wrestlers in the semifinals and six more alive in the wrestlebacks, totaled 91 points on the opening day to lead Bethalto Civic Memorial 91-90.5. Moline (85 points) is in third, Riverdale (50.5) in ninth, and United Township (16.0) in 14th.
Geneseo’s semifinalists are Devan Hornback (106), Zachary Montez (113), Carson Raya (126), Josh Hock (145), Anthony Montez (160), Harrison Neumann (170), and both Brayden Franzen and Tim Stohl at 220.
Moline semifinalist are Carmelo Cruz (120), Alec Schmacht (126), Cole Brower (138), Noah Tapia (145) and James Soliz (182).
Riverdale’s Colton Kruse (120), Collin Altensey (152) and Alex Watson (160) are also semifinalists.
-- Staff report