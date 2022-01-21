Friday's prep report: Central DeWitt clips Bettendorf

Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 49, Bettendorf 42: The hosting Central DeWitt Sabers held visiting Bettendorf to four second-quarter point to crawl back into Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest and then did just enough in the second half to hold on for the 49-42 victory.
Bettendorf led 15-12 after the opening frame, but a 10-2 edge in the second stanza gave the Sabers a 22-19 halftime lead. After Bettendorf pulled to within 34-33 after three quarters, the hosts used a 15-9 fourth-quarter scoring edge to pull out the league win.
With the victory, the Sabers (11-2, 8-2 MAC) remained in third place behind undefeated Pleasant Valley and Davenport North, who were both also Friday winners. The bulldogs dropped to 4-9, 3-7 MAC.
Muscatine 72, Clinton 65: The Muscatine high School boys basketball team had a couple of hills to climb, but managed both of those as they rallied for a 72-65 Mississippi Athletic Conference home victory Friday over Clinton and a standout effort from Jacob Weiner.
With Weiner scoring a game-high 26 points and the River Kings building an early lead, the Muskies had to battle back from a double-digit deficit in the final eight minutes for the victory.
Clinton (2-11, 1-7 MAC) led 55-46 after three quarters of play and led virtually the entire game until Darnell Thompson scored an old fashioned three-point play to put the Muskies up 61-59 with four minutes remaining.
Muscatine (1-10, 1-8 MAC) was led to its first win of the season by a balanced scoring attack featuring four Muskies in double-figure scoring. That group was led by Dante Lee’s 19. Braden Hufford added 15 while Thompson came off the bench to score 14 while grabbing eight rebounds. Luke Wieskamp went 3 of 6 from 3-point range for nine of his 13 points.
Weiner scored eight in each of the first and third quarters and shot 11 of 16 for the game while Jai Jensen added 13 points for the River Kings.
Clinton won the first meeting of the season between the teams, taking a home contest on Dec. 7 by a 59-42 final.
Moline 76, Galesburg 49: Brock Harding hit four 3-pointers in a two minute stretch and Moline (19-3, 6-2 WB6) pulled away from Galesburg for the Western Big 6 conference win Friday.
Harding finished with 24 points for the Maroons, who also got 14 from Rob Pulliam and 13 from Kyle Taylor.
Galesburg (18-5, 4-4 WB6) turned the ball over 16 times.
Rock Island 72, Geneseo 49: Rock Island used a 17-0 run to pull away from Geneseo in their Western Big 6 matchup Friday.
Senior guard Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks (14-6, 7-1) with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Rock Island has won five straight and remains a game behind Quincy in the Western Big 6.
Bristol Lewis scored 20 to lead Geneseo, which fell to 7-13, 1-7 in the Big 6.
Quincy 55, United Township 45: The United Township High School boys basketball team pushed league-leading Quincy in Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference battle but had its three-game win streak snapped in a 55-45 setback in Blue Devil Gym.
The Panthers (11-10, 3-5 Big 6) stayed within striking distance the entire game, but the Devils (17-3, 8-0 Big 6) took their largest lead late in the fourth when they put away the game from the free-throw line. Quincy scored its final eight points from the charity stripe.
Quincy lead the entire game, with UT only able to forge a number of ties. The Blue Devils led 15-8 after the opening quarter, but UT drew within 22-20 at halftime. the hosts then stretched their lead to 35-29 heading into the final eight minutes.
Devontay Wright hit a pair of late 3-pointers, but they did little good after Quincy opened a 14-point lead from the line with just over a minute left in the contest.
UT only had three players score in the game. Devontay Wright and Darius Rogers shared game-scoring honors with 18 each and Omarion Roberts added nine.
The Panthers did a good job defensively, holding Jeremiah Talton, the WB6’s second-leading scorer, to just 10 points — 12 under his average. Bradley Longcor’s 15 points led eight Blue Devils who scored.
Sterling 85, Alleman 26: Jackson Praet scored 11 points, but the Alleman Pioneers only had six players score in Friday’s 85-26 Western Big 6 Conference loss to Sterling at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.
The loss kept Alleman, which forced three lead changes early, winless in 16 games, seven of those in league play.
The hosting Golden Warriors (12-8, 2-5 Big 6) led 28-10 after the opening frame and extended the spread to 50-12 by halftime. At one point, Sterling rattled off 34 straight points.
Sterling was led by three players in double-digit scoring — Trevor Dir (17), JP Schilling (16) and Carter Chance (12).
Girls basketball
Davenport Assumption 57, Davenport West 24: A great start and balanced scoring carried the Davenport Assumption Knights to an easy 57-24 Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over hosting Davenport West Friday evening.
The Knights (8-6, 6-5 MAC) led the contest 15-2 after one quarter upped the margin to 36-11 by halftime en route to the rout.
Sophomore Maddy Nigey led the Knights with 14 points, senior Dawsen Dorsey added 13 and junior AJ Schubert added 10.
The Falcons dropped to 2-12, 1-11 in MAC play.
Central DeWitt 45, Bettendorf 30: The Central DeWitt Sabers picked up a nice road win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play Friday evening, knocking off Bettendorf 45-30.
With third-place in the MAC on the line, the Sabers moved to 11-4, 8-4 in league action. The 9-6 Bulldogs dropped back to 7-5 and fourth place in the conference standings.
— Staff report