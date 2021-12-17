Friday's prep report

Boys basketball
Galesburg 76, Geneseo 46: The visiting Geneseo Maple Leafs couldn’t figure out a way to keep up with the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks Friday evening as the Streaks streaked to an easy 76-46 Western Big 6 Conference victory at John Thiel Gymnasium.
Galesburg (8-1, 3-1 Big 6) jumped out to an early lead and was ahead 18-7 after the first quarter and stretched it to 32-15 by halftime. A 29-17 scoring spree in the third initiated a running clock in the fourth.
Bristol Lewis led the Maple Leafs (3-6, 1-3 Big 6) with a game-high 17 points.
Galesburg had 13 players crack the scoring column. Jeremiah Babers and Dre Egipciao led the balanced Streaks offense with 12 points each.
Davenport North 65, Muscatine 52: The Davenport North High School boys basketball team got the upper hand early and held it for a 65-52 home Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Muscatine Friday evening.
The Wildcats led 13-5 after the opening stanza and kept that margin pretty much throughout, leading 28-21 at halftime and 47-41 heading into the final frame. That was when the Wildcats (3-3 overall, 3-1 MAC) opened some breathing room over the 0-5, 0-4 Muskies.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 68, Davenport West 16: Halle Vice scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as the Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team took control early and cruised to the 68-16 Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory at the Falcons Nest.
Vice, a junior, had plenty of offensive support as freshman Reagan Pagniano added 14 points and sophomore Jessie Clemons 11 for the Spartans, who move to 5-1 overall and in the MAC.
Davenport West (0-6. 0-6 MAC) was led by sophomore Hannah Mitchell’s six points.
Bettendorf 44, Clinton 22: The Bettendorf High School girls basketball team doubled up hosting Clinton in a 44-22 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory Friday evening.
Bettendorf (5-3, 4-2 MAC) led 11-2 after one quarter and 19-10 at halftime before taking greater control in the third quarter and leading 27-13 heading into the final eight minutes.
Junior Lillie Petersen led Bettendorf’s balanced scoring with 12 points. Sophomore Adriana McGee added eight points as the Bulldogs had eight players score.
Clinton (1-7, 1-5 MAC) had four players score, led by sophomore Emma Riessen and senior Jamie Greenwalt, who each scored six.
Davenport North 62, Muscatine 29: Freshman Journey Houston led Davenport North to its first win of the season by exploding for 27 points to go with 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks as the Wildcats dominated the Muscatine Muskies at Muscatine High School, 62-29, in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Friday evening.
Houston finished 12 of 20 from the field, which included hitting three of her first four and 8 of 13 in the first half as she outscored the opposition with 18 points when the sides went into the locker rooms for halftime with the Muskies scoring 13 points as a team.
North (1-6, 1-5 MAC) had two other players finish in double figures in Divine Bourrage and Kyra Taylor, both of whom finished with 13.
Muscatine (3-5, 2-4 MAC) made more shots from the free throw line (12) than it did from the field, going 8 of 31 total. The Muskies’ leading scorer was Karly Ricketts, who finished with five.
The Wildcats held the Muskies without a field goal in the second quarter. Muscatine’s scoring came solely on eight made free throws in the frame as little stood in the way of North, which made nearly half of its shots, going 24 of 54 for the game while out-rebounding the Muskies 31-18.
Wrestling
Lancers top Knights at battle for Waterloo: With a spot in the fifth place bracket at the Battle for Waterloo at stake, Assumption scored the last 15 points in the dual against Mississippi Athletic Conference foe North Scott.
It was, however, too little, too late.
A run of three pins and a forfeit over five weight classes clinched the dual for the Lancers.
That run for the Lancers included pins from Seth Madden at 170 pounds and AJ Peterson at 195, both of whom went unbeaten on the day.
Trace Gephart (120) and Cael Straley (132) also went unbeaten for North Scott, which dropped its first match in a tiebreaker against Cedar Falls, 36-36 before beating Denver 53-21 to set up the matchup with Assumption.
The Knights had dropped their opener to West Des Moines Valley 40-33 before beating Waterloo West in the pool consolation semifinal 54-24. They will be in Saturday's sixth-place bracket.
Pilgrim (106), Morgan (220) and Turner (285) were joined by Jacob Maes (113) and Michael Macias (145) in going unbeaten on the day for Assumption.
The Quad-City area team in the highest Saturday bracket, however, is Pleasant Valley, which won its opener over Wapsie Valley 58-15 before falling to Indianola 41-32 and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42-32 in its next two matches.