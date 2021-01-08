Friday's prep roundup: Muscatine beats 10th-ranked North Scott

“Holding North Scott to 11 points in a half is pretty darn good.”

North Scott (5-2, 3-2 MAC) was able to cut the Muscatine lead to five late, and kept it a two-possession game for a majority of the final four minutes, but Muscatine shot 4-of-8 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in the fourth to maintain the lead throughout and put the game on ice late.

Junior Braden Hufford ended with five points but led the Muskies with six assists.

Hufford was essential down the stretch.

In a two-minute span late in the final quarter, Hufford assisted on four straight Muscatine buckets, the first two to Cler, then one apiece to Ulses and Dieckman. By the end of that span, MHS built a 44-31 lead with 2:30 to play.

North Scott made a frantic comeback attempt that was nearly successful — the Lancers scored 28 in the fourth — but five points was as close as the Lancers could get it.

Central DeWitt 51, Clinton 46: Central DeWitt collected its first win of 2021 rallying in the second half to beat Clinton in a conference title at home.