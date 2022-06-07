Fulton baseball, softball combine for 13 All-NUIC picks

Their first spring as members of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference was as successful as the Fulton baseball and softball teams could have hoped for.

Competing in the NUIC's West Division, both teams recorded second-place finishes, with the Steamer baseball squad going on to win an IHSA Class 1A regional plaque, its first since 2016.

On the baseball front, Fulton finished 15-6 and posted an 8-2 conference mark, finishing just one game behind NUIC West champion Warren-Stockton. The same W-S squad also ended the Steamers' season with a 4-1 win in the sectional semifinals.

The Steamer softball squad (11-11) went 7-3 in league play to tie Warren-Stockton for second, with both teams finishing two games behind East Dubuque. Fulton came up just one win short of a 1A regional softball crown.

The programs combined to put 13 of their players on their respective all-conference squads. The baseball squad had eight All-NUIC West selections, with five for the Steamer softball club.

On the baseball side, senior pitcher/outfielder Drew Dykstra was named the NUIC West's Most Valuable Player and was joined on the first team by senior pitcher/infielder Jacob Jones.

Three more seniors — outfielder/pitcher Brock Mason, infielder Gavyn Mendoza and first baseman Ian Wiebenga — joined junior outfielder/pitcher Ryan Eads on the second team. Senior outfielder Davis Ludin and junior third baseman/pitcher Ethan Price were honorable mentions.

For softball, sophomores Brooklyn Brennan and Madyson Luskey earned first-team kudos. Senior Brenna Bell, sophomore Annaka Hackett and freshman Addison Hartman were all second team selections.

Five West Carroll players named All-NUIC West: West Carroll's baseball and softball teams combined for five all-conference selections.

For baseball, sophomore A.J. Boardman was second team and senior Ashton St. Ores earned honorable mention. For softball, seniors Aspen Eizenga, Tori Moshure and Emily Watkins were all named to the second team.

