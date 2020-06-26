Fulton considering conference switch

In addition to this past Monday's board meeting, Henrekin has already been in contact with Steamer coaches to gauge their level of interest.

"We've started collecting data and have talked with our coaches," he said. "They're all interested in moving forward and deciding what's best for us."

According to Henrekin, the NUIC may contact Fulton at the beginning of fall, at which time a formal invitation to join could be extended.

"We're 100% going to be in the TRAC this year," he stated. "But if we were to switch, we'd go from being one of the smallest schools in the TRAC to one of the largest in the NUIC. That was definitely be a factor in any decision."

If Fulton does decide to change leagues, it will be following the previous example of Savanna and Amboy, which left the Three Rivers for the NUIC in 1999 and 2016, respectively.

Over the past 25 years, the TRAC has grown in size and territory with Bureau Valley joining upon its creation in 1995, plus the additions of Olympic Conference stalwarts Orion, Rockridge and Sherrard and former North Central Illinois Conference members Kewanee, Peru St. Bede, Princeton and Spring Valley Hall.