Fulton football, volleyball combine for 15 All-NUIC picks

In the second year as members of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, the Fulton High School football and volleyball teams continue to blaze a winning trail.
The Steamer football squad is still going strong, sitting at 9-2 as it prepares for Saturday's 1 p.m. IHSA Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup with NUIC rival Lena-Winslow (11-0).
On the volleyball court, Fulton finished 28-8-1 and took second to Forreston in the NUIC South Division with a 10-2 league mark. It took a three-set loss to 1A state qualifier Sterling Newman in the Polo Regional finals that ended the Steamers' season.
When the NUIC announced its all-conference squads for both football and volleyball, Fulton's teams combined for 15 selections, including nine football first-teamers and two volleyball first-team picks.
Representing the Steamers on the All-NUIC football first team are six unanimous selections — senior offensive lineman Braiden Damhoff, senior tight end Ethan Price, junior wide receiver Baylen Damhoff, senior linebackers Conner Sheridan and Joel Ford and senior kicker Endi Qunaj.
Also earning first-team kudos for Fulton were seniors Brayden Dykstra (quarterback), Zane Pannell (defensive lineman) and Ryan Eads (defensive back).
Altogether, the Steamers had 11 all-conference picks.
Senior Lukas Schroeder was second-team running back and honorable mention punter, and senior Ben Fosdick was an honorable mention linebacker. Pannell was also honorable mention on offense at center and Braiden Damhoff was a second-team defensive line pick.
West Carroll shared the NUIC's Sportsmanship Award with Eastland-Pearl City.
On the volleyball court, both of the Steamers' first-teamers were unanimous selections — junior setter/outside hitter Brooklyn Brennan and sophomore libero Resse Germann.
Second-team status went to junior middle/outside hitter Annaka Hackett and sophomore setter/outside hitter Miraya Pessman. Junior hitters Ava Bowen and Reese Dykstra were both honorable mention selections.
West Carroll volleyball trio earns NUIC West honors: In the NUIC's West Division, West Carroll enjoyed a solid season by going 22-10-1 and finishing second to Galena with an 11-3 league mark.
A three-set loss to eventual regional champion Rockford Christian in the 2A West Carroll Regional semifinals ended the Thunder's season, but their success was rewarded with three all-NUIC West selections.
Representing the Thunder on the first team was senior outside hitter Lacey Eissens. Middle hitter Kendal Asay and setter Tori Moshure, also seniors, earned second-team honors.