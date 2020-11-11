Fulton HS athletics about to jump to new conference

Since coming over from the old Illowa Conference in 1975 along with current TRAC members Morrison, Riverdale and Sterling Newman and former member Savanna (now part of the West Carroll district in the NUIC), Fulton has made an indelible mark in Three Rivers athletics.

In football, the Steamers captured Class 2A state championships in 1976 and 1991 and reached the Final Four in 1978, 1999 and 2000. On the baseball diamond, Fulton's 2015 club took third at the 1A state tournament.

In boys' basketball, the Steamers reached state in 1936 and 1973, and in boys' golf, they advanced to state in 1982 and 2019. In girls' volleyball, they advanced to the Class A state quarterfinals in '03.

"It's been a great conference, and we've worked well with the other schools in the TRAC and have the utmost respect for them," said Henrekin. "Over time, the conference has changed; as it stands now, it's quite a bit different from when I played in the early 2000s. That makes it somewhat easier to make the move."

But even though the impending move to the NUIC would mean the end of some longstanding rivalries on the football field — particularly the annual Wooden Shoe Bowl rivalry game with Morrison — Henrekin looks to keep those rivalries going in other sports.