Fulton HS athletics about to jump to new conference

FULTON — An era appears to be coming to an end for Fulton High School athletics.
A member of the Three Rivers Conference since the league's inception in 1975, Fulton is poised to make the move to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference for the 2021-22 school year.
All that remains to confirm the switch is Thursday's meeting of the TRAC's principals, where they will formally vote to allow Fulton to leave the league it has called home for 45 years.
With Mendota set to join the Three Rivers next year upon its departure from the Big Northern Conference, along with the recent addition of West Central member Monmouth-Roseville for all sports, the door at this point seems open for Fulton to head to the NUIC. That would leave 14 teams in the TRAC.
"It's a formality at this point, with Mendota coming in; the (TRAC) A.D.s have been putting together next year's schedules with Mendota in mind," said Fulton assistant principal and athletic director Patrick Henrekin, a 2005 Prophetstown graduate who previously taught and served as head boys' basketball coach at his alma mater.
Having recently completed a COVID-19 altered fall sports schedule, and with questions looming regarding the upcoming basketball season, the reality of the move is fleeting.
"With COVID, and the uncertainty of winter sports, there's been so much going on," Henrekin said. "That part, the significance of being a (Three Rivers) member for so long, it hasn't quite sunk in yet."
Since coming over from the old Illowa Conference in 1975 along with current TRAC members Morrison, Riverdale and Sterling Newman and former member Savanna (now part of the West Carroll district in the NUIC), Fulton has made an indelible mark in Three Rivers athletics.
In football, the Steamers captured Class 2A state championships in 1976 and 1991 and reached the Final Four in 1978, 1999 and 2000. On the baseball diamond, Fulton's 2015 club took third at the 1A state tournament.
In boys' basketball, the Steamers reached state in 1936 and 1973, and in boys' golf, they advanced to state in 1982 and 2019. In girls' volleyball, they advanced to the Class A state quarterfinals in '03.
"It's been a great conference, and we've worked well with the other schools in the TRAC and have the utmost respect for them," said Henrekin. "Over time, the conference has changed; as it stands now, it's quite a bit different from when I played in the early 2000s. That makes it somewhat easier to make the move."
But even though the impending move to the NUIC would mean the end of some longstanding rivalries on the football field — particularly the annual Wooden Shoe Bowl rivalry game with Morrison — Henrekin looks to keep those rivalries going in other sports.
"One of our big priorities for next year in other sports will be to schedule teams like Morrison, Erie-Prophetstown and Riverdale, ones we have a good rivalry going with," he said. "We'll place a big emphasis on that. It'll be tough, because with the gate and concessions for Morrison or Newman football coming here, we'd bring in a lot of money that way.
"Outside of football, our other teams play a lot of NUIC schools now, so that makes this easier, and schools like West Carroll, Eastland and Polo are not too far from us. But obviously we want to keep and maintain our (TRAC) rivalries."
