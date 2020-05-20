Game on: IHSAA, IGHSAU approve summer baseball, softball season

Play ball.

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light Wednesday for Iowa high school activities to begin on June 1.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors and Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control met after Reynolds' announcement and both groups voted to approve resuming the 2020 summer seasons under Iowa Department of Education guidelines.

“We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe," IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. "This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring sports seasons didn't happen.

Baseball and softball practices can begin Monday, June 1. Games can start Monday, June 15.

“The guidelines laid out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health will enable us to safely move forward with a softball season this summer,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “We are grateful for their leadership and support.