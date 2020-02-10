Geneseo freshmen first duo to reach sectional gymnastics

The top five finishers in each event and all-around at the sectional qualify for state along with 12 additional at-large qualifiers in each event from the four sectionals.

“Making it to state would be a very big goal,” Pischke said. “I’m just trying to enjoy it as best I can and make sure that I’m in the right mindset and prepare myself mentally before I compete.”

“My goal is to do better than my personal best,” said Jolly, whose 8.6 tied for the second best score among the at-large advancers in vault, her best and favorite event. “I think I can do it.”

Coach Chris Ward said it’s a wonderful accomplishment to see a pair of hard-working freshmen qualify for the sectional in the same year.

“It was exciting,” Ward said. “The freshmen did a great job this year, and the seniors did a good job leading … our whole team worked hard to improve.”

Ward said Jolly and Pischke are both determined and good listeners who rose to the occasion at the regional. Having a dedicated team of athletes push each other throughout the year was also important.

Although Jolly spoke modestly about she and Pischke making team history, the bar has been raised for Geneseo gymnastics.

“It’s just an achievement for us,” said Jolly. “We’re just going to have to keep pushing to get that again.”

