Geneseo High School senior Annie Wirth likes to keep herself busy.

It’s one of the reasons the ultra athletic, multi-sport athlete has competed in a slew of sports over her prep career.

Her ability to excel in more than one sport at a high level while taking on new challenges recently earned her the recognition of this year’s female Don Morris Award.

The award is named after the late Alleman Athletic Director Don Morris, one of the founding fathers of the Western Big 6 Conference. The award was created to honor senior student-athletes from the Big 6 that excel in multiple sports, school and community activities.

Sterling’s Kael Ryan was the male recipient of the award.

Wirth is the third Geneseo athlete to earn the award in four years since the Maple Leafs joined the Big 6, joining Ali Rapps (2022) and Keeli Frerichs (2020).

“It’s special. I’ve definitely worked hard in all my sports,” Wirth said. “I’ve had coaches that have been there for me through all of my journey.”

Wirth cited numerous coaches over the years that have impacted her and still keep in touch and congratulate her.

Signed to be a heptathlete at the University of Iowa in track & field, the six-foot tall Wirth is the two-time defending state champion in the high jump in Class 2A. She qualified for this weekend’s Illinois Class 2A state meet in four events, winning the high jump, long jump, 300 meter hurdles, and ran on the 1,600-meter relay which took gold at the sectional. She was Big 6 champion in the high jump and long jump earlier this month.

Wirth was a first-team All-Big 6 selection on the basketball team and special mention all-state in Class 3A by the IBCA this past winter for the conference champion Leafs. She played on varsity all four years and averaged 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals while shooting 53% from the field as a senior.

Wirth also went out for volleyball for the first time this year and said it might have been her favorite sport this year. She has liked every team she’s been on and is grateful for the coaches and upperclassmen that have helped set an example and pave the way for her.

“The level of support is incredible,” she said. “Various people do multiple sports and our school is very good at making things flexible to compete.”

She says it can be hard to handle three sports, but she doesn't like to get bored.

She is also in National Honors Society and involved with FCA and Silver Cord.

Wirth competed in gymnastics when she was younger and also went out for tennis her freshman year. She also loves swimming and playing soccer and even tried her luck at dance.

She said simply having fun and staying relaxed was important for balancing playing a sport in three different seasons. It may be challenging, but that’s the way she likes it.

“I like it better,” she said. “I’m not doing the same thing. One minute I’m hitting a volleyball then one minute I’m dribbling a basketball and then I’m sprinting. I kind of like being everywhere.”

She’s taken that same approach in track & field, competing in the 400, 800, 100 and 300 hurdles, 400 and 1,600 relays plus the high jump and long jump.

“I don’t get bored doing the same thing,” Wirth said.

She even plans to add the javelin to her bag of events in college. When she isn’t involved with school activities or sports, she works on her welding or paints in her art room at home.

Balancing it all out has also been a great lesson in time management and she would recommend any athlete on the fence to try something new.

“Branch out,” she said. “You’ll end up having more fun doing more sports. Sometimes it will be stressful but you’ll end up making so many friends and memories.

“I think anyone should try a new sport and be involved. Be in a club, do whatever.”